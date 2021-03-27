East Carolina lead running backs Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris didn't have much room to run during modified goal-line drills at the end of Saturday's practice at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, but they still powered their way to pay dirt a few times.
Players huddle around the participants during these physical and intense short-yardage matchups. According to Pirate starting quarterback Holton Ahlers, it takes a lot for the offense to break through and score with only a couple of blockers versus three defensive players knowing the ball is going to be handed off by the QB to the lone running back for a straight-ahead run.
"You get three plays and it's like a 5-yard radius and it's 3-on-3 with a running back, so I mean it's a good football drill, but it's not set up for the offense to win," Ahlers said. "We just have an uphill battle."
Wide receiver Taji Hudson, who is now 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds and a former quarterback signee from Cedartown, Ga., showed off his pushing power and blocking during Saturday's late-practice action.
ECU also conducted full 11-on-11 team work inside the red zone, which the defense was ardent in pass breakup execution. First-team defense personnel included sophomore outside linebacker Jeremy Lewis, who coach Mike Houston said had a solid practice highlighted by an interception, and safety D.J. Ford.
"We all came here and banged it out, but I'm a defensive guy so of course I'm going to say defense (won)," senior linebacker Bruce Bivens said. "We all did our parts, both offense and defense."
Harris and Mitchell are the Pirates' only two scholarship running backs for the spring. They had eight combined touchdowns last year as true freshmen.
Mitchell especially was shouldering a lot of the first-team carries earlier in spring practices while Harris (5-foot-10, 228 pounds) was out. Among the walk-on rushers in the mix is freshman Derrick Alston (5-10, 204) from Garner.
"If you paid close attention to the end of practice right there, (Mitchell and Harris) are pretty special," said Houston, who also was asked about any RB additions and he said the team is looking to add another back before the beginning of the season. "The way they compete and you look at them in an Oklahoma drill to finish practice and those two are right in the middle of it. From a leadership kind of deal and getting the ball in the end zone, that attitude and mentality in that room is really in a good place right now."