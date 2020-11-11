The combination of Desmond Ridder’s impromptu scrambling ability and designed runs has the Cincinnati quarterback on a hot streak running the ball heading into a Friday night matchup against East Carolina.
That is how ECU coach Mike Houston broke down Ridder, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior for the No. 7 Bearcats who rushed 12 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns last week against Houston for his sixth-career 100-yard rushing game. His 91-yard touchdown run in a 42-13 UC rout at SMU on Oct. 24 aided in him running for more yards than he had passing — 179 to 126 — in that contest.
“They have a lot of quarterback designed stuff with reads off the backside of a run play, and with the way he runs, you have to account for him,” Houston said. “It’s going to be something that is a challenge this week. Then, when he has some plays break down, he gets a lot of yardage on quarterback scrambles. I think he’s really improved since the beginning of the year. At the beginning of the year, he struggled a little bit with some turnovers, but I think he’s gotten more consistent with taking care of the football and his decision making.”
Ridder has eight total rushing touchdowns in the last three games, which is more than starting running back Gerrid Doaks’ seven TDs for the season. Doaks is the team leader with 511 rushing yards, and Ridder has 394.
For ECU (1-5, 1-4 American Athletic Conference), quarterback Holton Ahlers ran 12 times for 55 yards in the opener versus UCF and since then has been held to 1 total yard on 22 attempts.
After six grounds touchdowns each as a freshman in 2018 and a season ago, Ahlers does not having a rushing TD this year.
Houston said teams are defending Ahlers differently this year compared to 2019. Offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick added Tuesday that opponents have paid more attention to the QB in the backfield.
“We run a lot of read-zone and we run a lot of things where the quarterback has the option to pull the ball, but you don’t pull the ball unless it’s there,” Kirkpatrick said. “They have a guy standing there. ... There was a guy there every time (against Tulane last week) waiting for the quarterback to pull the ball. We even tried to bootleg one time and the guy beat us in the backfield and got the sack. ... I think the second thing was just being inexperienced at quarterback (behind Ahlers) makes it hard to put a lot of true quarterback runs in your game plan. You just don’t want him to get hit so much.”
Also tied to the up-and-down nature of the Pirates’ run game this season is some inconsistent play by the offensive line, which has been without right tackle Noah Henderson all year and missed injured left tackle D’Ante Smith the last five games.
Tulane beat ECU 38-21 last Saturday, frustrating and limiting the Pirates to 35 yards on 29 carries. Ahlers had minus-26 yards on the ground, counting sacks, while starting running back Rahjai Harris led the team with 27 yards and backup Keaton Mitchell had 17.
“I think our backs just have to get going, and they didn’t have their best game last week,” Kirkpatrick said. “Rahjai was a little bit beat up and we’ve tried to rest him this week. He knows the stage is there for him and that he really needs to come back and have a strong game.”