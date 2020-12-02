East Carolina point guard Tremont Robinson-White has 14 assists with no turnovers through two games.
He has been a great facilitator for the 2-0 Pirates, enough so that coach Joe Dooley said after ECU’s 91-62 win over N.C. Wesleyan on Tuesday night that Robinson-White passed the ball a few too many times.
“One of the big things for us was he really shot the ball well in the preseason, so I thought he turned down too many (shots),” Dooley said. “I thought he had three or four. He had one right in front of our bench when I thought he should have shot it, and one at the top of the key on the other end where I thought he should have shot it. But he is looking to get guys involved and he’s got a good feel for what we’re looking for.”
Robinson-White finished last year with 56 assists and 62 turnovers in his injury-affected debut season for the Pirates after transferring from Garden City (Kan.) Community College.
After Bitumba Baruti was the only Pirate to make a 3-pointer at Charlotte in a 66-57 opening win against the 49ers, seven different ECU players made a triple against Wesleyan. The list included walk-on Ian Jones (5 points) during the waning minutes of the blowout.
Brandon Suggs shot 2-for-2 from the outside. Freshman guard Noah Farrakhan was 2-for-5, all in the first half that ended with the hosts up 44-30.
Tristen Newton, who started in the backcourt alongside Robinson-White, played a game-high 33 minutes with 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three turnovers and four steals.
The Battling Bishops played a lot of zone defense versus ECU, which had four players score in double figures. Suggs finished with 14 behind teammate Jayden Gardner’s game-high 27 points on 11-of-12 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 from the free throw line.
“Coach talked about it that we don’t see zone that often, so that was good to work,” Gardner said. “We might work like 10 minutes a day (during practice) against zone defense. They probably went zone after the first 5 minutes of the game, so that was like 35 minutes of seeing zone. It was good to work on it.”
Gardner averaged 22.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in the Pirates’ first two games. They host Radford (0-3), which last played Sunday in a 67-59 defeat at James Madison, on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Notable for ECU in its two games is an 81-57 total advantage in scoring in the second half.
“We only turned the ball over 10 times (for the game) against Charlotte and valued the ball to get a chance to shoot it,” Dooley said. “I talk to the guys all the time that if we don’t turn it over, we can shoot it. The ball is moving, and 24 assists (versus Wesleyan) was a good number. Our percentages from the field and from the 3-point arc were good numbers.”