Scott Rogers has spent his entire life immersed in local sports, but today he will see a side of the action he never has before.
Rogers, known to most in the area as Scooter since his days as the public address announcer at Elm Street Park Little League games, will be inside the East Carolina baseball broadcast booth for the Pirates’ season opener against Bryant. Rogers is the new play-by-play radio voice of the Pirate baseball team.
Although he cut his teeth in the press box at Elm Street Park as the voice of live streams of tournament games, Rogers knows this will be different. Luckily, he is also an ace when it comes to preparation, including the final week leading up to the season opener.
“The last week has mostly been about nailing down the logistics of the broadcast itself and not so much the play-by-play — the breaks, the sponsors and having their ads read at the right breaks,” said Rogers, a graduate of J.H. Rose and Pitt Community College who is now an ECU student. “Yesterday, I worked on the pregame show and focused on things like, how long is my opener going to be and getting that timed out.
“I got my pregame questions for coach (Cliff) Godwin typed out. I got most of my notes for the actual play-by-play part done pretty early already, and I’ve even already started getting notes done on (upcoming opponents) UNC and Campbell,” he said. “I’m really trying to stay ahead of the game.”
Rogers knows he will have to develop some of his style on the fly during games, but he feels confident that with former ECU coach and longtime color analyst Gary Overton in the booth with him for most games this season, the two will develop a rapport that will keep fans listening.
“Once that red light comes, I think it’s going to be just like calling any other game, but there definitely is some anticipation,” Rogers said. “I don’t think the nerves are going to set in until about 3:30 on Friday.”
Rogers’ one and only non-Little League call behind the mic was a Rose football game last August against Wilson Hunt.
His long-standing connection to ECU sports understandably made him a diehard fan over the years, and Rogers admits part of the adjustment will be the transformation from fan to broadcaster.
In terms of developing his on-air personality, Rogers said he listened to a fair amount of ECU games called by former play-by-play man Corey Gloor, who is now working for Tulane. But he also has spent some serious time tuned into the Atlanta Braves, his favorite team, and says the style particularly of Braves announcer Ben Ingram has been a big influence.
Listening to such veterans is perhaps one of the best ways to overcome the unique baseball hurdle of the game’s often long stretches of silence between pitches.
“That’s really gong to be a challenge going throughout the season, but having Coach O there for a majority of the games is really going to help,” Rogers said. “Telling stories throughout the season and especially in those conference matchups on the road, and giving a lot of history, is really going to be important. Keeping those fans engaged is the most important thing.”