A perfect start was canceled out by a frustrating rest of the game for East Carolina’s football team Saturday at Georgia State in a 49-29 loss to the Panthers.
Sound familiar?
One week ago it was an easy touchdown drive by ECU on its opening possession of the season that gave ECU a 7-0 lead over then-No. 13 UCF, and on Saturday it was an easy pick-six by Warren Saba on the first throw by Ga. State freshman Cornelious Brown for a 7-0 ECU lead just 6 seconds into the game.
The Panthers didn’t waver, however, and instead settled in to stifle the Pirate offense and produce enough big plays of their own with 28 unanswered points to spark a 35-13 halftime lead. It was 42-16 GSU with 10:30 remaining when Tyler Snead ran 31 yards to the end zone on a fake field goal for the Pirates’ second of three non-offensive TDs, but the Panthers remained in the lead by at least 13 points the rest of the way.
“We have to get this losing out of us, including me,” Pirate quarterback Holton Ahlers said. “It’s just tough when you work so hard at something and it doesn’t always go right.”
ECU (0-2) scored touchdowns on Snead’s run, Saba’s interception and Blake Proehl’s blocked punt and 29-yard return, but there were no TDs on offense.
The Pirates dropped to 1-8 in their last nine games dating back to last season in a game with scattered positive moments but not a complete enough performance to win. Each team committed three turnovers, but it was Ga. State (1-1) that enjoyed a lopsided opening half and a final 485-292 advantage in total yards.
“We wanted to start fast and we did,” Houston said. “That was a great play by Warren. I’m really proud of that kid, who has matured so much and improved so much since I got here. He really played his tail off today, but to follow that up, I’m just really disappointed that we couldn’t build anything on top of that and couldn’t get anything going. We really put ourselves in a big hole there early.”
Ahlers was 29-for-50 for 242 yards and three interceptions. The ECU run game, which churned out 244 yards a week ago, was limited to 50 yards on 26 carries behind a reworked offensive line that shifted guard Nishad Strother to tackle and started Avery Jones at left guard. Senior starter D’Ante Smith was out for the game, and fellow tackle Noah Henderson also is still injured.
“That’s two of our most experienced guys, so we have some new guys in there and some guys playing well, but also some guys making mistakes,” Houston said. “It all starts offensively right there. In my opinion, the way you give your quarterback his best opportunities is by being able to run the ball effectively and protect him in the passing game. We are not doing either one very well. On his back, he has to make better decisions. He’s making some decisions that are really putting us in some tough situations. We have to coach better and we have to play better on that side of the football, definitely.”
Snead complemented his surprise fourth-quarter rushing TD with 11 receptions for 111 yards. Proehl also had 11 catches (83 yards), but C.J. Johnson was held to one reception for zero yards.
ECU has been outscored by a total score of 100-57 heading into its next game at South Florida.
Brown did most of his damage early, throwing three touchdowns before halftime to highlight his 18-for-28 day with 238 yards, three TDs and two INTs. Devin Coates rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
The Pirates lost their road opener for the seventh straight year and are 2-17 in road openers since 2001.
The visitors couldn’t have concocted a better opening few seconds versus the Panthers, who went to a bowl game two of the last three years, yet the Pirates still faced a three-touchdown deficit by early in the second quarter.
Two touchdowns were scored during the first 2 minutes, one by each team, beginning with Saba stepping in front of short pass in the slot and catching the ball in stride to trot to the end zone for the senior defensive back’s second touchdown of his career.
“That was pretty exciting,” Saba said. “It was mistakes (after that) and we shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times that put us behind the eight ball.”
GSU responded with a march down the field led by power rushing, reaching the end zone on Coates’ 13-yard rumble through two broken tackles to tie it, 7-7, at the 13:30 mark.
Brown and the Panthers continued to make the early INT a minor blip in their day, throwing two more TD passes during the opening quarter for a 21-7 edge to take to the second. The hosts made it 28-7 when an option pitch from Brown to Tucker Gregg resulted in a 4-yard touchdown run and a 28-7 lead with 12:45 until halftime.
Pirate defensive end Chris Willis, an Appalachian State transfer who was out last week, was called for a targeting hit on Brown during the run. Willis was ejected from the game.
Jake Verity made all three of his field goal attempts for the Pirates, including a 48-yarder in the third quarter.
The Panthers’ largest lead was 42-16 after Antavious Lane’s pick-six of Ahlers with 13:12 left to play. Freshman Mason Garcia played QB for the Pirates for the final possession. He was 0-of-2 passing with a 10-yard run.