D.H. Conley’s Caleb Dudley was on of five finalists announced on Wednesday for the National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award.
Each of the five honorees will receive a scholarship of $2,000 from the organization.
The recipient will be announced Tuesday and includes a $10,000 scholarship in lieu of the $2,000 grant. The award recognizes the top football high school senior student-athletes within the chapter’s geographical region, which includes Durham, Orange, Pitt and Wake counties.
This year’s recipient will be honored at the annual Pigskin Preview on July 22 at the Embassy Suites in Cary. The NFF Bill Dooley Chapter is in its 27th year of providing scholarships to high school student-athletes.
Other finalists are: Jackson Barker (Fuquay-Varina); Kristian Eanes (Hillside), Caleb Kelley (Chapel Hill) and George Moretz (Enloe).
More Agnos honors
East Carolina sophomore shortstop/pitcher Zach Agnos was officially named to the 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team roster, USA Baseball officials announced Tuesday.
With his selection, Agnos became the fifth Pirate in program history to be named to the final Collegiate National Team roster following Jake Agnos (2018), Bryan Packard (2018), Alec Burleson (2019) and Carson Whisenhunt (2021).
Agnos, who will be joined by ninth-year head coach Cliff Godwin, will represent Team USA at Honkbalweek Haarlem from July 8-15 at Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem, Netherlands.
For the second time in his career, Godwin will serve as the third base and hitting coach for the Red, White and Blue following his 2018 stint.
The lone two-way player on this summer’s team, Agnos appeared in four games (three starts) where he batted .125 (1-for-80 with a double, walk and hit by pitch. On the mound, he pitched in a pair of games allowing one run (earned) on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in two full innings (4.50 ERA).
Pirate pair lauded
East Carolina student-athletes Kathryn Carson and Ludgy Debaut were named the American Athletic Conference’s women’s golf and men’s basketball Scholar-Athletes of the Year on Wednesday.
Carson is the fourth ECU women’s golfer to receive the honor while Debaut is the first from the men’s basketball program. Both earned undergraduate degrees from ECU in May of 2021.
As chosen by the conference’s faculty athletics representatives, each sport winner will receive a $2,000 scholarship. One male and one female from the group will garner an additional $2,000 as the AAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Carson was selected to the 2022 American all-conference team, marking the third time in her career she has been recognized by the league. She was also named to the 2019 All-AAC team and tabbed the 2018 AAC Freshman of the Year.
Carson has earned selection to the American Conference All-Academic Team four times (2018-21) and was tabbed a Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division I Scholar All-American in 2018.
Debaut, who will use his final year of eligibility to compete for the Pirates this season, started 18 games in 2021-22 and averaged a team second-best 4.2 rebounds per game. He also paced the squad with 24 blocked shots and fired at a .431 clip from the floor.
In the classroom, Debaut was selected to the 2020-21 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.
Volleyball schedule
A quartet of matches against Power Five opponents, as well as 13 home contests help comprise the 2022 East Carolina volleyball schedule released in its entirety by school officials Tuesday.
The Pirates are slated to face Atlantic Coast Conference opponents Duke, Virginia and Notre Dame, as well as Big Ten Conference member Maryland during non-conference play.
ECU opens the campaign inside Minges Coliseum Aug. 26-27 when it welcomes Furman, Norfolk State and Towson to Greenville for the Pirate Invitational. The non-league portion of ECU’s schedule continues Sept. 9-10 with the Quest for the Crown tournament hosted by Old Dominion.
In the absence of a conference tournament, the AAC regular season champion will earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.