Royal Burris captured his first career American Athletic Conference indoor event title on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala., highlighting East Carolina’s solid showing on the final day of the AAC championships.
Burris crossed the finish line in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.88 to defeat defending champion Chris Borzor of Cincinnati.
Collectively, the men’s squad ended up in sixth place with 55 points while the women accrued 38 points to take seventh.
Burris also snagged a second-place finish in the 60-meter dash (6.76) while Terence Booth, Jr. claimed the silver in the 60-meter high hurdles with a time of 8.08. Logan Carroll also earned all-conference honors in the shot put, taking third place with a mark of 16.48 meters.
On the women’s side, Melicia Mouzzon was the bronze medalist in the 60-meter dash, clocking a time of 7.41. Brooke Stith broke her own school record in the triple jump, clearing 13.05 meters to take home third place.
Mustache March
The East Carolina baseball team will once again participate in Mustache March to raise money and awareness for ALS Research and the Jim “Catfish” hunter chapter. This year, the Pirates will team up with the Pitt Community College (PCC), Memphis and Michigan baseball programs to help fight and strike out ALS with a goal of raising $10,000.
ECU baseball has been greatly affected by ALS, as former head coach and ECU Hall of Famer Keith LeClair was diagnosed with ALS while coaching in 2001.
PCC head coach Tommy Eason coached under LeClair from 1998-2005. Michigan coach Erik Bakich and assistant Nick Schnabel both played for LeClair and were teammates of ECU skipper Cliff Godwin from 1999-2000.
Starting today and running through the end of the month, the Pirates will grow mustaches to continue raising money for ALS research which over the last four years has raised over $36,000.
Pirate Invitational
ECU softball earned a split in its two Saturday games at the ECU Invitational before foul weather wiped away Sunday’s action.
Big innings, albeit with mixed results, were featured in both of East Carolina’s Saturday games on Day Two. ECU used a nine-run sixth inning to down Gardner-Webb 17-10 in the opener before watching Fairleigh Dickinson parlay a five-run fifth into a 6-5 extra-inning victory in the nightcap.
ECU (6-8) used the big sixth to erase a 10-8 deficit and roll to a decisive win in Saturday’s first game. In all, ECU banged out 16 hits, including home runs by Chandley Garner (2), Sophie Wools and Sydney Yoder.
Garner hit a two-run shot in the deciding sixth frame and drove in a team-high four runs, while Yoder added three RBIs and Jocelyn Alonso contributed three hits and three runs scored.
East Carolina jumped out to a 5-1 lead with a four-run second, taking advantage of two GWU errors and Garner’s first round-tripper of the day.