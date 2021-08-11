The return of East Carolina swimming is scheduled to start Oct. 1 when ECU's women's season begins at UNC Asheville. The fall slate also is highlighted by a home meet in Minges Natatorium on Oct. 9 with a tri-meet against Chowan and Barton.
ECU announced May 21, 2020, it cut four sports -- men's and women's swimming and diving and men's and women's tennis -- but in January reinstated the women's tennis and women's swimming and diving teams. Six of the 15 swimmers on the current Pirate roster are freshmen.
"Our sport has been one of the most successful programs on campus, and the staff and I are looking forward to returning our team to that level," Jabs said in a release. "It will no doubt take some time, but we are building a strong foundation and will grow from there. We are pleased with our schedule this year and are thankful to all the coaches who agreed to swim against us on such short notice. Oct. 9 will be our only home meet this fall. We hope we can have as many fans in the stands to support our ladies as most of them will compete for the first time in Minges Natatorium."
ECU's schedule runs through Feb. 19. Its second and final home meet is set for Jan. 22 versus Georgia Southern. The Pirates will then compete in the American Athletic Conference championships, beginning Feb. 16 in Houston.
Soccer posts shutout in exhibition
Freshman Haley McWhirter scored both goals for East Carolina, which beat Longwood 2-0 in a women's soccer exhibition match Tuesday. McWhirter is active for the Pirates after not competing during the spring season because of NCAA COVID-19 policies.
ECU, which begins its season Aug. 19 at Old Dominion, used a total of 26 players in the exhibition and finished with a 20-6 edge in shots. Goalkeeper Maeve English started and made one save in 49:34.
Plans for football game tickets
East Carolina football individual game tickets for all six regular season games at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium already are on sale to Pirate Club members, and they will open to the general public on Wednesday.
Season tickets also are available with packages starting as low as $99.
All non-premium tickets for the home-opener against South Carolina on Sept. 11 are priced at $65. Tickets for the Sept. 25 Charleston Southern matchup range from $20 to $40, depending on location, while home American Athletic Conference games against Tulane (Oct. 2), South Florida (Oct. 28), Temple (Nov. 6) and Cincinnati (Nov. 26 or Nov. 27) are $35 to $55.
All ticket purchases can be made by calling the ECU Athletics ticket office at 252-737-4500, through ECU's online ticket center on ecupirates.com or by visiting the Minges Coliseum box office.
One exhibition for volleyball
The ECU volleyball team brings back several key contributors from its shortened spring season, including returning seniors outside hitter Sydney Kleinman and right side standout Bri Wood, and is scheduled for one exhibition match at UNC Greensboro on Aug. 20 before its regular-season opener one week later at Liberty.
ECU went 4-8 in coach Adler Augustin's first season during the spring. The Pirates recorded their first win over North Carolina since 1978 and they have since added 11 newcomers.
Kianie Cummings, a 6-4 middle blocker who played for Florida SouthWestern State in 2019, is the lone transfer addition. Three of the 10 freshmen are in-state signees, including Sophia Kruczko former powerhouse Green Hope High School and Currituck County product Merritt Woodson.