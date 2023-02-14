The Pitt Community College baseball team earned a pair of wins over the weekend when it swept a doubleheader against Bryant & Stratton College (Va.) on Saturday.
The Bulldogs won the first game of the doubleheader, 9-8, and cruised to a 15-1 victory in the second game.
The Bulldogs (3-0) trailed 8-0 after five innings in the opener, then stormed back to steal the win. They scored five runs in the top of the ninth, with the final three runs coming on a Martin Zelenka home run on a 1-1 count to complete the comeback.
Landen Harris preserved the lead in the bottom of the ninth and earned the save.
Pitt had no trouble in the second game and quickly erased a one-run deficit after the first inning. The Bulldogs collected 10 hits and drew 17 walks, helping them to score six runs in the sixth inning and five more in the seventh to force a mercy-rule ending.
The Bulldogs play at Camp Community College on Wednesday, before returning home on Saturday to host a doubleheader against Richard Bland College.
Hoops drops 4th straight
The Pitt men’s basketball team lost to Guilford Tech, 85-83, on Friday. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Bulldogs, who moved to 13-11 overall.
Avery Huggins scored 37 points and pulled down 17 rebounds for Pitt. Huggins also had a team-high five assists. The sophomore guard has scored in double figures for 10 consecutive games.
Also for the Bulldogs, Phillip Martin added 18 points and Patrick McLaughlin scored 13 in the loss.
The Bulldogs take the court again at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Wake Tech.
ECU women’s basketball
East Carolina’s Amiya Joyner was named the American Athletic Conference’s freshman of the week, the league announced on Monday.
Joyner averaged a double-double over two games this past week while helping the Pirates to two wins. She averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds in wins over Temple and Wichita State.
The sixth freshman of the week award moves Joyner closer to the conference record of eight in a season.
The Pirates have won three consecutive games and play at Cincinnati on Wednesday.
ECU lacrosse splits
The East Carolina women’s lacrosse team lost to Navy, 15-14, on Sunday at Johnson Stadium. The Pirates moved to 1-1 on the year after opening their season with a 15-5 win over Radford on Feb. 10.
Against Navy, Sophie Patton and Leah Bestany both scored three goals and Sophia LoCicero had two for the Pirates. Frances Kimel and Erin Gulden each had a pair of assists to go along with one goal scored. Kimel landed on the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll for her efforts.
Navy scored the winning goal with 1:59 left in the game.
ECU is back in action when it hosts George Mason on Saturday.