East Carolina gained momentum early against Memphis and did not let up, posting a 25-12, 25-21, 25-22 American Athletic Conference volleyball victory in Minges Coliseum on Sunday.
The win evened ECU's American record at 2-2, and the Pirates are 6-7 overall. They are 6-3 since an 0-4 start to the season in early September.
Super senior outside hitter Sydney Kleinman made her return after a six-match absence, recording a contest-high 19 kills and adding 19 digs. Payton Evenstad and Janiece Jefferies helped to run a 6-2 offense, totaling a combined 31 assists and 13 digs.
ECU will play its third of a four-match homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Cincinnati. Cincy is among the teams in a four-way tie for second place in the American at 3-1.
Proud performance at Lehigh
Participating in what is considered the premier regular-season cross country meet in the nation, East Carolina's women took 15th place out of 38 teams at the Paul Short Run held Friday at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. The Pirate men were 29th.
Abby Yourkavitch was the top ECU finisher, placing 70th in the 6K with a career-best time of 21:22. Freshman Madeline Hill was next, crossing the line in 21:40 for 96th place. Lily Schlossberg, Jenna Strange and Alyssa Zack rounded out ECU's top-five.
"Our women had the best team performance I've been a part of since arriving at ECU," coach Josey Weaver said. "They ran for each other. We had everything from upper-class leadership to newcomers stepping up in a big way. There's more work to do in the weeks ahead, but very proud of the way we lined up and raced."
On the men's side, Chase Osborne led ECU with an 8K time of 25:08.
Soccer also Sunday
Brooke Burzynski's first-half goal for the East Carolina women's soccer team paved the way for a 1-0 victory Sunday against Old Dominion. It was the first win by ECU (5-7-1) since Sept. 5.
Goalie Maeve English had five saves for her fourth shutout of the season. Burzynski scored in the 11th minute, stemming for a Morgan Dewey cross to the near post on a corner kick for Samantha Moxie to get a touch on it and direct it toward Burzynski.
Reynera leads swimmers
A trio of East Carolina swimmers and divers in Flanary Patterson, Caitlin Reynera and Polina Rukosuev each claimed individual wins in the ECU women's season-opening event at UNC Asheville on Friday, when the Bulldogs won 174-124.
Reynera, a junior transfer from Alabama, won three events. She was first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04:85), 200-yard breaststroke (2:18:34) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:11:23).
"They never gave up on themselves, competed like true Pirates," coach Matt Jabs said in a release. "We never enjoy losing, but these are the lumps we will have to take as we rebuild the program."
HIGH SCHOOLS
Personal-best for Williams
Nathan Geyer emerged to 19th place (16:09) while Landen Williams was 33rd with a personal-best time of 16:31 to lead D.H. Conley’s boys cross country team in the annual Great American Cross Country Festival in Cary on Saturday.
Also scoring for the Vikings were Noah Anderson, Jack Morse, Bryson Bingaman, Christian Villasenor and Bryson Bowen. All posted times under 20 minutes as Conley finished 17 out of 21 teams.
In the girls' race, Caitlin Brown was D.H. Conley’s top runner in 127th overall (23:14) out of more than 200 runners. DHC finished 25th in the team standings. Also scoring for the Vikings were Annalise Black, Channing Mitchell, Grace Kennedy, Hadlee Halsall and Peyton Roebuck.