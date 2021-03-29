East Carolina lead running backs Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris didn’t have much room to run during modified goal-line drills at the end of Saturday’s practice at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, but they still powered their way to pay dirt a few times.
The other players huddle around the participants during these physical and intense short-yardage matchups. According to Pirate starting quarterback Holton Ahlers, it takes a lot for the offense to break through and score with only a couple of blockers versus three defensive players knowing the ball is going to be handed off by the QB to the lone running back for a straight-ahead run.
“You get three plays and it’s like a 5-yard radius and it’s 3-on-3 with a running back, so I mean, it’s a good football drill, but it’s not set up for the offense to win,” said Ahlers, who lofted a pass to connect with Audie Omotosho for a long touchdown play earlier in the day. “We just have an uphill battle.”
Wide receiver Taji Hudson, who is 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds and a former quarterback signee from Cedartown, Ga., showed off his pushing power and blocking during Saturday’s late-practice action.
ECU also conducted full 11-on-11 team work inside the red zone, during which the defense was ardent in pass-breakup execution. First-team defense personnel included sophomore outside linebacker Jeremy Lewis, who coach Mike Houston said had a solid practice highlighted by an interception, and safety D.J. Ford.
“We all came here and banged it out, but I’m a defensive guy so of course I’m going to say defense (won),” senior linebacker Bruce Bivens said. “We all did our parts, both offense and defense.”
Cornerback Malik Fleming also had an INT as part of his active day in the secondary.
Harris and Mitchell are the Pirates’ only two scholarship running backs for the spring. They had eight combined touchdowns last year as true freshmen.
Mitchell especially was shouldering a lot of the first-team carries earlier in spring practices while Harris (5-foot-10, 228 pounds) was out. Among the walk-on rushers in the mix is freshman Derrick Alston (5-10, 204) from Garner.
“If you paid close attention to the end of practice right there, (Mitchell and Harris) are pretty special,” said Houston, who also was asked about any RB additions, and he said the team is looking to add another back before the beginning of the season. “The way they compete and you look at them in an Oklahoma drill to finish practice, and those two are right in the middle of it. From a leadership kind of deal and getting the ball in the end zone, that attitude and mentality in that room is really in a good place right now.”
Seventh-inning softball rally
East Carolina’s softball team was on a 13-game losing streak and trailing by three runs entering the seventh inning when it exploded for seven runs for an 8-4 win at Wichita State over the weekend.
The win was the first American Athletic Conference victory of the season for the Pirates (10-16, 1-3), who went 1-3 against the Shockers in the four-game series.
Saturday’s wild seventh inning in Game 2 was sparked by opening singles by Rachel McCollum and Chandley Garner. Bailey Ledvina hit a two-run single for a 4-3 deficit. The bases were later loaded for Taylor Woodring, who provided her only hit of the game with a grand slam to right field for a 7-4 Pirate lead.
It was the first home run of the true freshman’s season.
Wichita ended the weekend with a 20-5 overall record.
Track starts outdoor
East Carolina kicked off its outdoor track and field campaign during the weekend at the Weems Baskin hosted by South Carolina in Columbia. The Pirates won three events and saw a school record fall.
Ryan Davis put in a huge weekend, highlighted by setting the program outdoor record in the hammer throw with a mark of 68.99 meters. ECU’s other winners were newcomer Starrett Vesper, who took first place in the open section of the pole vault at 4.60 meters, and Rebekah Bergquist with a first in the open section of the javelin (41.70 meters).
In all, ECU posted 39 top-eight finishes in a huge field that included multiple Southeastern Conference teams as well as Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina.
ECU will host the Bill Carson Invitational on Saturday.
“We have faced numerous challenges during this pandemic,” Pirate coach Curt Kraft said in a release. “Both teams performed extremely well considering we have been off for 13 months without competing. Now, we have some benchmarks moving forward on what to improve.”
Comeback falls short
A spirited second-half comeback ended a couple goals short as the East Carolina women’s lacrosse team fell to Vanderbilt 14-12 on Sunday.
The Pirates (3-7, 1-3 American Athletic Conference) have scored 12 goals each in four straight games, beginning with a 12-9 victory at Old Dominion before a three-game losing streak. Vanderbilt led 7-2 at halftime and later 9-4 and 14-9 before the Pirates provided the final three goals during the final 6:13.
Megan Pallozzi led ECU with four goals.
Late goal for Cincy
Alli Pestaina’s goal during the 80th minute for Cincinnati at East Carolina’s Johnson Stadium created a 2-1 women’s soccer victory for the Bearcats on Saturday afternoon.
ECU (2-4-2, 2-2-2) had a breakthrough early in the second half, creating a 1-1 tie on surging Carsen Parker’s fourth goal of the season. The game-winner by Cincy (4-4-0, 3-3-0) came on a set piece from a corner kick and a rebound opportunity that went to Pestaina, who finished from close range.
“It’s a tough one because there was so much on the line,” ECU coach Jason Hamilton said. “We knew what we needed to do and didn’t get it done. Now we have two games left and still have to get some results to have ourselves in the mix for the top four and a spot in the conference tournament.”
The Bearcats improved to third place in the league with nine points. East Carolina is fourth with eight, one point ahead of both UCF and Temple.
Volleyball finale
North Carolina A&T defeated East Carolina in volleyball for the first time in nine tries Friday afternoon, rallying for a 3-2 (20-25, 14-25, 28-26, 25-14, 17-15) non-conference victory in Minges Coliseum.
The Pirates ended their first season under coach Adler Augustin at 4-8. Senior Fayetteville native Bri Wood led ECU with 15 kills and a career-high 23 digs in her final appearance as a Pirate.
PCC softball streak
A dominating performance by the Pitt Community College softball team, winning 11-0 and 12-0 on Saturday at Bryant & Stratton College, extended the Bulldogs’ winning streak to seven games.
D.H. Conley grad Lexi Phillips hit a home run for PCC (16-2, 8-0 Region X) in the 12-0 victory. Keagan Wilkerson pitched all 5.0 shutout innings.
PCC’s baseball team went 1-2 against Patrick Henry Community College, dropping Sunday’s rubber match 9-5. Jayson Arendt went 3-for-4 in the series finale for Pitt (9-7, 7-2), and he hit a two-run home run Saturday in the team’s 4-3 win.