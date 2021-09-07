After playing all 180 minutes in pair of East Carolina women's soccer victories last week and leading the Pirates' steady defense, helping ECU beat Campbell 1-0 and VCU 2-0, Kim Sanford was named American Athletic Conference defensive player of the week.
Sanford also was the lone goal-scorer versus Campbell, and she scored the first goal against VCU in the 32nd minute on Sunday on a corner kick sent to the far post by Morgan Dewey for a Sanford header.
“Kim had a great weekend on both sides of the ball,” ECU coach Jason Hamilton said in a release. “You can see how badly she wants this team to be successful in her last season. She’s been a great leader on and off the field and this is well deserved after her performance this weekend.”
ECU (4-2) is on a three-match win streak thanks to the consecutive shutouts that saw Campbell not record record a shot on goal and VCU total three. Sanford and the Pirates will start a four-match road trip with a stern test at No. 5 Duke on Thursday at 7 p.m. with the broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
Rookies help Pirates at Elon
East Carolina's cross country began at the Elon Opener, where the Pirates claimed second place in the men's standings and their women finished third.
The Pirate men received solid performances out of Austin Mathews, Chase Osborne and freshman newcomer Jack Dingman who finished 14th, 15th and 21st respectively. Mathews ran his 6K in 18:42. Duke won both of the team titles and ECU's men were second, including finishing ahead of preseason No. 13 in the Southeast Region.
"We took a step in the right direction today," ECU coach Josey Weaver said. "That's the closest our spread has been from 1-7 in a long time. That's how you win cross country races."
The Pirate women were led by Abby Yourkavitch, freshman newcomer Madeline Hill and Lindsay Yentz. Yourkavitch crossed the 4K finish line in 14:01, while Hill and Yentz followed with times of 14:19 (14th) and 14:26 (16th), respectively.
Volleyball begins during weekend
The East Carolina volleyball team's opening weekend concluded Saturday night with a 3-0 loss to North Carolina inside Carmichael Arena.
ECU, which had its season delayed a week by COVID-19 protocols, played with eight available members of its roster, missing all three of its regular setters as well as top returning hitters Bri Wood and Sydney Kleinman. The Pirates lost 3-0 each to Wofford, N.C. State and UNC.