The only interception during East Carolina football's scrimmage Friday was thrown by Holton Ahlers, but even on that play there was a positive.
"He knew as soon as he let it out of his hand," coach Mike Houston said of the ball that was snagged by safety Shawn Dourseau late in a scrimmage that was played out mostly by first- and second-team personnel at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
The rest of Ahlers' day included 16 straight completions, two touchdown passes to C.J. Johnson (38 and 12 yards) and another to Tyler Snead. He completed 17-of-20 passes in a big-play Friday that also included freshman running back Keaton Mitchell scoring on a 94-yard outside run.
"The first five or six possessions, he was on it," Houston said of Ahlers, who is entering his junior season already with 15 career starts. "He was a drastic improvement (from the first scrimmage) and I thought Mason (Garcia) showed improvement and got a lot more work today. (Ryan) Stubblefield got a good bit of work today, and the one kid we haven't talked about a ton is Taji Hudson. He is very very raw, but a couple times under pressure he pulls the ball down and takes off and he is a dynamic athlete. We're really excited he's part of our program."
Houston said running ability by all the QBs, including Ahlers, led to only one sack by the defense. That was a bright spot for the offense, which had seven turnovers in the scrimmage a week earlier.
"A couple of the big plays were on busted overages, so obviously you can't have that and you have to protect against the deep ball," Houston said. "Part of that is Holton and C.J. had a huge play on a scramble drill kind of deal, which is something we work offensively and we're pretty good at it. But it's a great teaching clip for those defensive kids of how to play a quarterback when he gets out of the pocket. There was some good and some bad (in the secondary)."
Other notes:
- The first-team unit accounted for a little more than 40 (about half) of the plays.
- Arkansas transfer Chase Hayden and Mitchell led the Pirates' run game. Houston said Mitchell's speed was evident.
"He showed today exactly what we knew coming in -- if he gets to the second level, they're going to have a hard time catching his speed," he said.
-The scrimmage was held on the same day ECU and Marshall officially announced their new season-opening game date as Sept. 12 in Greenville. The mid-afternoon announcement helped to energize the day.
"Right now we're just excited about the possibility of having football this fall," Houston said. "The last thing we talked about out there on the field is Sept. 12. We have a date."
- The team worked around inclement weather all week. Not having to do so Friday surprised the Pirates' second-year coach.
"I thought we would have hard time getting this in today and it's probably the best weather day we've had in a week and a half," Houston said. "What a great day for football. The kids did not disappoint with their energy and intensity. Both sides came out with a real high level of intensity, but what a difference a week makes (for the offense)."