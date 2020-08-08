Marshall did not scrimmage Saturday. East Carolina did, holding its first intrasquad football scrimmage of the year at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and running around 100 plays.
ECU's defense, under first-year coordinator Blake Harrell, was energetic and forced seven turnovers. Robert Kennedy had two of the five total interceptions. Sophomore linebacker Jireh Wilson was among the standouts mentioned by head coach Mike Houston. He had an interception and a fumble recovery.
"His length in that slant/out route window and at the line of scrimmage, I thought he gave the offense some difficulties both in the run game and the pass game," Houston said of Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 201-pounder from Jacksonville who played in all 12 games last year as a reserve and had a career-high six tackles against Temple. "A lot of those quick RPO routes that we kind of live on, his length took some of those away today and he had a very athletic interception on one play. I'm sure it's where they didn't expect him to be able to make that play."
On offense, Houston said he remains confident and mentioned receiver Tyler Savage and running back Rahjai Harris as freshmen who continue to impress. The longest play of the scrimmage was a 30-yard reception by Savage, from Ryan Stubblefield, and Demetrius Mauney had a 26-yard run.
The Pirates rotated their quarterbacks. Working behind starter Holton Ahlers is a slew of freshmen, including Stubblefield, Mason Garcia and Taji Hudson as true rookies.
"It's a lot different from practice and it was pretty close to being a simulated game kind of situation," Houston said. "So the bullets were flying around pretty fast and you could imagine it took a little bit for them to settle down. When we look, there's going to be some good plays and some bad plays for all of them. We played every one of our scholarship quarterbacks (six) and they all got multiple series. It's going to be great to evaluate those, but certainly there is some ability and some plays where their ability came through and you see the potential. Then there's plays where you see the youth and experience."
Following Friday's news that Marshall and ECU are working on moving their Aug. 29 game to a later date -- likely in September -- the Thundering Herd downgraded its scheduled scrimmage to a Saturday walkthrough.
“Since that game got moved from the 29th until whenever, there’s no sense in us keeping the schedule the same,” Herd coach Doc Holliday told the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Other notes from Saturday:
- Houston reported no immediate injuries from the scrimmage. He said a couple players already had been out on the offensive line.
- National reports surfaced that UCF led a charge in the American Athletic Conference of a player proposal for "hazard pay" among coronavirus safety issues and a percentage of revenue concerns. The document reportedly is similar to what first began with the Pac-12 and united demands by its players.
"I don't know if any of our guys have been involved with any of that. No one has brought it to me from a standpoint of they were," Houston said. "We have had things brought to us and I've had multiple meetings and Q&As with myself and with (athletics director) Jon Gilbert where we try to get answers to questions that our players have. Obviously we have a very stringent medical process in terms of dealing with the COVID-19 virus. We're fortunate to have a strong medical community here locally, so I think the players do have confidence in the testing protocols we have and some of the procedures we have in place as far as trying to mitigate the virus as much as possible within our roster and within our building."
- The coach also referenced no fans in the stands for the scrimmage being a potential preview for the season.
"I got chills being back in the stadium and hearing the kids and feeling their energy," he said. "That's what it's supposed to be like. ... They want our fans there and many of them came here with one of the factors in their recruiting being that we have a passionate fan base. ... I told them that I get it, and I just want to be able to play, but I get it. It's something that they wish for and certainly it's going to be a factor if we don't have fans in the stands. We'll have to do something to create some atmosphere, but there weren't any fans in the stadium today, so they are going to compete at a high level no matter what."