East Carolina announced its full baseball schedule, beginning Feb. 19 and including eight four-game American Athletic Conference weekend series in addition to nonconference matchups versus North Carolina, Duke, St. John's and Appalachian State.
ECU's first opponent is Rhode Island for a three-game series Feb. 19-21 at Clark-LeClair Stadium, followed by a home game Feb. 23 versus the Blue Devils. The other nonconference weekend series scheduled are, in order, at Georgia Southern, versus Appalachian State (18th annual Keith LeClair Classic), versus Charlotte, against Illinois State and hosting St. John's before beginning AAC competition also at home against Cincinnati April 1-3.
There are no midweek games after the start of league play.
Friday's release did not include an update on possible fan attendance. In all, the Pirates are scheduled to play 34 games at Clark-LeClair out of a 56-game schedule.
ECU announced Thursday it identified a COVID-19 cluster of 10 positive cases within the Pirate baseball program. The team’s first preseason intrasquad scrimmage is scheduled for Jan. 29.
"No. 1 is you have to take it day-by-day and when you get an opportunity to play, don't ever take it for granted because who knows if you'll have an interruption or another team can't play you," Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said during a phone interview last week.
East Carolina went 13-4 through 17 games last year as a nationally ranked team before the pandemic shut down all NCAA seasons in mid-March. ECU won the American in 2019 with a record-breaking 20 regular-season wins.
A key stretch late in March for this year is when the Pirates are slated to play at UNC on March 23 and host St. John's for a weekend series before completing their nonconference schedule by hosting the Tar Heels on March 30. ECU has two four-game weekend series against Cincinnati, and a four-game weekend set versus each of the other six AAC teams to form its 32-game league slate.