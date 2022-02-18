East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin said that depth will allow him to fill out a number of different lineups this season, which could favor either offense or defense. In-game substitutions will also be a way for the coach to use much of his roster.
“We’ve got a lot of different lineups we can put out there,” Godwin said. “We can go really defensive, we can go really offensive and we can go somewhere in between. I think our guys have a done a good job with it and they’re ready to go.”
Here’s a look at the Pirates around the diamond.
Catcher: Ben Newton, Senior — Newton will get the first crack behind the plate in what is one of the deepest positions for the Pirates this season.
Newton made 22 starts last season, splitting time between catching (14 starts) and designated hitter (eight starts). He is coming off a season where he batted .325 and is the Pirates’ leading returner in batting average with the departures of Connor Norby (.415) and Thomas Francisco (.354).
Newton, a fifth-year senior who spent his first two collegiate seasons at Northeastern Junior College, will have competition for playing time behind the plate from third-year player Justin Wilcoxen. Newton and Wilcoxen each received a start at catcher during ECU’s short fall season. Freshmen Ryan McCrystal and Ayden Edwards will also challenge for playing time. Edwards was limited on defense while dealing with a sore arm and likely won’t catch in the opening weekend, but will be available soon.
“We’re really deep at the catching position,” Godwin said, “which is a good problem to have because we’ve never had that problem before.”
First base: Josh Moylan, Sophomore — Moylan is the Pirates’ top returning hitter after a stellar freshman season a year ago. Moylan batted .310, reached base at a .406 clip and slugged .460 with six home runs. Coming off that season, he understandably gained national attention and was listed as the 13th-best first baseman in the country by D1Baseball. He was also a preseason All-AAC selection.
He made 58 starts in 2021, splitting time equally between first base and DH.
Second base: Zach Agnos, Sophomore — Agnos has the ability to play both middle infield positions as well as third base. He started all 61 games at the hot corner last season, where he earned second-team All-AAC honors. Agnos batted .268 and drew a team-high 43 walks. He also smacked six home runs and batted in 43 runs. A solid glove, Agnos had a .955 fielding percentage. He is comfortable switching the to right side of the infield after putting in work in the offseason.
Shortstop: Ryder Giles, Junior — A defense-first shortstop who is as dependable as they come in the field. Giles made or assisted on 192 outs with seven errors, good enough for a .965 fielding percentage. He started all 61 games at shortstop. Giles batted .211 and has a knack for succeeding in sacrifice situations. His 16 sacrifice hits placed him second in the nation.
Third base: Alec Makarewicz, Sophomore — The third-year player will move into the infield after making 47 starts in the corner outfield spots, and three at DH. Makarewicz batted .295 and slugged .465 with six home runs.
Outfield: Bryson Worrell, Senior; Ryley Johnson, Sophomore; Lane Hoover, Junior; Carter Cunningham, Sophomore — Some combination of these players could be in the outfield for a given game. Worrell is back for his fifth season, after turning in a solid season that had Godwin thinking he could possibly sign a free agent deal with a big league club. Worrell provided plenty of power with nine home runs and will man center field. Hoover has been a staple in the lineup for the past three seasons, playing at both corner outfield spots. Johnson made 12 starts last year and batted .257 with seven extra-base hits. Johnson has a chance to bat leadoff this season.
“(Johnson) is probably one of our more dynamic players with speed,” Godwin said. “And he’s not a big guy but has juice in his bat.”
Cunningham is in his first season with the Pirates after spending 2020 at Gardner-Webb and last season at Florida Southwestern State. A 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame, Cunningham hit three home runs in 46 games, and has the ability to play all three outfield positions.
Designated hitter: Ryan McCrystal, Freshman — An incoming player from Fuquay-Varina High School, McCrystal helped the Bengals to a 4-A state championship in 2021. McCrystal could figure into the Pirates’ catching carousel at some point this season, but he will likely get early starts at DH in order to get his bat into the lineup right away. The coaching staff has been impressed with his ability to handle tough pitching, which could translate to early success.
“He is a freshman who’s super talented and a left-handed bat,” Godwin said. “He is a bit further along offensively than he is defensively, and he has a chance to be super special. McCrystal has shown us at times he could be an elite bat.”
Utility: ECU will be able to insert plenty of players into the lineup this season with a deep roster top to bottom. Jacob Starling enters this season coming off a leg injury. He can play second base and fill in elsewhere. Starling played in 21 games and made three starts during his true freshman season in 2021. Another player to watch is Joey Berini, a sophomore who made an impact as a pinch-hitter. He can also bounce around and play anywhere in a pinch. Berini collected four hits in 16 at-bats. CJ Boyd is a true utility player who can offer some pop. Of his two hits last season, one went over the fence. Freshman Luke Nowak could be a menace on the base paths as he went a perfect 35-for-35 in stolen-base attempts as a senior in high school last season.