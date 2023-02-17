It’s time to press play on the soundtrack to summer.
The ping of a well-hit baseball jumping off the bat and the pop of the glove will soon fill Clark-LeClair Stadium as the East Carolina baseball team begins another campaign with an eye toward the elusive College World Series.
The 56-game regular season begins with first pitch set for 4 p.m. on today against George Washington. The opener is the first of a three-game series that continues at 2 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a 1 p.m. start on Sunday. Follow reflector.com all season for daily game stories and other exclusive content.
“We’re really excited,” junior Alec Makarewicz said. “You can tell the energy has been up like the last couple of practices. Coach (Cliff Godwin) talked about it that this team has been having the most fun that he’s seen in a while so we’re definitely ready to go.”
ECU landed in the top 25 in four national preseason rankings and is listed as high as No. 11.
The Pirates went 46-21 last season, including a 20-4 mark in conference play. They finished as the American Athletic Conference regular season and tournament champions while blasting their way into the postseason with a 20-game winning streak that began on April 29 and lasted all the way to June 4 and a 2-0 start at the Greenville Regional.
The improbable string of wins came with the Pirates needing a run just like that after a slow start to the season. They were swept by Bryant in the season-opening series and played to a 24-18 record before reeling off the 20 straight. They were unstoppable for more than a month and their ability to find ways to win games helped the Pirates earn a national seed and played host to Texas in a Super Regional.
Godwin, who is entering his ninth season as the Pirates’ head coach, said that the team was able to reach its potential once it found a way to overcome public distractions like losing ace pitcher Carson Whisenhunt to a season-long suspension as well as private distractions behind the scenes.
“Last year there were just a lot of distractions, man, to be honest with you,” Godwin said. “And everybody I’m sure wants to point to us losing one of our best players, but there was a lot of distraction behind the scenes you guys didn’t see. A lot of drama, to be quite honest with you. There was a lot to manage. I thought our guys, once they decided to play as one unit, did a really good job and that was the fun part.”
The Pirates fell one win short of reaching the College World Series, as their season ended in a memorable Game 3 of the Super Regional that featured a lengthy weather delay that caused the finale to end well after midnight.
Coming that close to the program’s ultimate goal has provided the players with fuel for the offseason as well as a determined outlook for the upcoming season.
“We were that close,” sophomore Jacob Jenkins-Cowart said. “I know we didn’t, but some people out there probably started counting down outs. It hurt a lot last year. I mean, there’s a lot of crucial plays that could have gone either way, but now that we know that we’re that caliber team we know we can do this. It’s just about beating that door down.”
ECU has plenty of cornerstone players returning from that squad, including Jenkins-Cowart who burst onto the scene and turned in a phenomenal freshman season. The corner infielders are back in Makarewicz at third and Josh Moylan at first.
Left fielder Lane Hoover returns, along with pitchers Carter Spivey, Garrett Saylor, Josh Grosz, Trey Yesavage and Jake Hunter. Spivey is the preseason AAC pitcher of the year and is projected to land in the starting rotation after being a lock-down closer a year ago.
The Pirates will have to replace left-hander C.J. Mayhue, shortstop Zach Agnos and center fielder Bryson Worrell, all of whom are now in MLB farm systems. Starting catcher Ben Newton and lefty pitcher Jake Kuchmaner were lost to graduation, and infielder/pitcher Ryder Giles exited via the transfer portal.
Still, the cupboard is far from bare and Godwin believes the offense will be just as productive.
“There will be a lot of guys that can get five to 10 (home runs),” Godwin said. “We never expected somebody to hit 20 last year (Worrell finished with 20), but we felt like there were some guys that would hit five to 10 and have some double-digit guys. I feel like our offense will do the same this year. We’ll have some guys that can run, some guys that will hit doubles and some guys that will hit home runs as well.”
ECU will play in-state rival North Carolina in the second weekend series of the season, and the first two games of the series will be played in Greenville. The Pirates also play in-state foes Duke, N.C. State, Campbell and UNC Wilmington, along with road games at Elon and Charlotte.
“We’re really excited,” Jenkins-Cowart said. “We’ve been counting down the days. We’re ready to go. We’re showing up every day and practicing hard just trying to get everything fine-tuned before we get going.”