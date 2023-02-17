...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 3
ECU reliever Carter Spivey celebrates after getting Texas’ Mitchell Daly to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end the sixth inning during the Greenville Super Regional last spring. Spivey is slated to become the Pirates’ Friday starter this season
File/The Daily Reflector
East Carolina’s Jake Hunter pitches during their game against St. Mary’s at Clark-LeClair Stadium on March 13. Hunter started on Sunday in the Pirates’ win over Memphis.
Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
East Carolina's Josh Grosz (#38) pitches during their game against Coppin State at Clark-LeClair Stadium on Friday, June 3.
East Carolina pitcher Carter Spivey is coming off a standout season which saw him become as close to a sure thing as a player could be coming out of the bullpen.
Expectations are high for Spivey, who enters the 2023 season as the American Athletic Conference preseason pitcher of the year after posting an 8-0 record with a 2.83 earned run average. The right-hander collected 76 strikeouts against 19 walks in 76.1 innings of work with five saves.
Now, the Pirates are hoping that Spivey can anchor a weekend rotation as the Friday starter in what coach Cliff Godwin hopes to be a more traditional rotation.
“We’ll get a little more sleep this year because our pitching depth is a lot better,” Godwin said. “You know, I’m a traditionalist. I don’t like having openers, but last year we had to do what was necessary to give our team a chance to win. We just talked to the pitchers last year about everybody being a closer and if you can just go out there and throw one inning then we’ll get the ball to somebody else.
“It allowed our guys to have confidence and a selfless attitude. They didn’t really care when they pitched and a lot of them knew that if they were healthy they were going to have a chance to go out there and pitch. But yes, in a perfect world, you’d like to put out a Friday, Saturday, Sunday starting rotation.”
Spivey is projected to start the season opener on Friday. Godwin said that the first weekend would also include sophomore Trey Yesavage and junior Josh Grosz.
“There’s no mindset change,” Spivey said of the move to the rotation. “It’s still the same going out there, doing my job and giving my team a chance to win. The only difference is you get like a week in between outings. It’s kind of like a set routine, whereas being a reliever you’re thrown into the fire whenever you’re needed.”
Yesavage made 34 appearances out of the bullpen as a freshman last season and was one of the more dominant pitchers on the roster. Rarely used for more than one inning, Yesavage featured a mid-90s fastball that helped him rack up 45 strikeouts in 26.0 innings.
He did have a team-high 13 wild pitches, though his command has improved in the offseason and he has since added to his pitch mix which will help as a multi-inning starter this season.
Grosz made 11 starts over 25 appearances and has electric stuff. He, too, throws hard and has a wipeout slider.
Jake Hunter, who was last season’s Sunday starter for much of the season as a freshman, could find his way back into the weekend rotation or be used as a mid-week starter.
The Pirates are hoping for consistency as 11 different players started games on the mound last season, while no player made more than 12 starts. The Pirates were often forced to rely on innings from non traditional sources, like infielder Ryder Giles, who last season made nine starts and was one of the more successful pitchers on the team for a long stretch.
Shortstop Zach Agnos turned out to be a go-to reliever in high-leverage situations, while C.J. Mayhue, who started the year as a bullpen ace, turned into a Friday starter near the end of the year.
As for the bullpen, Garrett Saylor headlines a strong group. After starting the team’s season opener a year ago and running into some struggles, Saylor went to the pen where he was as dependable as anyone on the roster. The right-hander led ECU in appearances (39) and innings (79.0).
“I’ve been put in every role you can think of,” said Saylor, who revealed that he developed two types of sliders in the offseason. “So I have the experience in any of those roles. I know what to do in those roles. And whenever my name is called, I’ll go out there and pitch to the best of my ability.”
Godwin will have several left-handed options out of the pen including Merritt Beeker, Erik Ritchie and Texas A&M transfer Jonathan Childress. Also, the Pirates are excited to get innings from Charlie Hodges, who spent last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
“Charlie Hodges is a wildcard for me because he’s probably 14-15 months out of Tommy John,” Godwin said. “In the fall he pitched a little bit at the back end, but when you’re about a year out, your command’s not as good and you’re worried about your arm health. But now he’s really coming. I think the sophomore class of pitchers that were freshmen last year, all those guys have made big jumps.”