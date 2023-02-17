East Carolina pitcher Carter Spivey is coming off a standout season which saw him become as close to a sure thing as a player could be coming out of the bullpen.

Expectations are high for Spivey, who enters the 2023 season as the American Athletic Conference preseason pitcher of the year after posting an 8-0 record with a 2.83 earned run average. The right-hander collected 76 strikeouts against 19 walks in 76.1 innings of work with five saves.