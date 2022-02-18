Roll back the tarp. The East Carolina baseball team today will begin another season, once again hoping to discover if this is the year that ends in Omaha.
The Pirates open the season with a home weekend series with Bryant University. First pitch is 4 p.m. The three-game series continues on Saturday and Sunday.
“We’ll be ready to go Friday,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said.
The teams have some postseason history. ECU defeated the Bulldogs during the 2016 Charlottesville (Va.) Regional. There, ECU handed James Karinchak, currently a relief pitcher with the Cleveland Indians, a loss in a 9-1 win.
The first three-game set is just the start of a 56-game regular season which is rife with internal and external optimism and expectations.
The Pirates are ranked anywhere between No. 12 and No. 15 by multiple publications, and they were picked to win the American Athletic Conference. The league runs through Greenville.
There’s reason for high hopes as ECU is coming off a 44-17 season in 2021 that ended in the Nashville Super Regional with two losses to Vanderbilt. It was the sixth super regional appearance in program history, and third under Godwin, who is entering his eighth season with the Pirates.
The Pirates’ pitching depth will be tested right away.
Carson Whisenhunt, the Pirates’ No. 2 last season who will slide into the ace role following the departure of first-round draft pick Gavin Williams, won’t pitch during the opening weekend.
ECU will be without its top left-hander for at least the first weekend of the season, as Godwin said the starting pitcher wouldn’t be available after Whisenhunt violated a team rule. Godwin wouldn’t say if Whisenhunt’s absence would last beyond the opening weekend.
The news came just days before opening day, and after Whisenhunt received plenty of hype in the offseason that included a selection to the Golden Spikes Award preseason list. He was also tabbed as the AAC’s preseason pitcher of the year, and he earned a spot on a number of preseason All-American teams.
The left-hander features a mid-90s fastball and an elite changeup, and according to some projections will be a first-round selection in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft.
Whisenhunt figured to be a sure-fire pick to start the season opener before Wednesday’s news.
Still, Godwin believes ECU’s pitching depth will be able to handle the absence of its new ace, who started Game 2 of the Super Regional a year ago.
“This is no disrespect to Carson Whisenhunt, but this is the deepest pitching staff we’ve ever had here,” Godwin said. “And I told them if they were scared to play because he wasn’t pitching, then turn in your uniform. So I feel very confident with the guys we’re going to run out there.”
Right-hander Garrett Saylor will take the mound for Friday’s opener, with veteran left-hander Jake Kuchmaner set to throw on Saturday and freshman Jake Hunter slotted for Sunday’s start.
The lack of starting experience stands out here. Kuchmaner is the most experienced of the three starters. The fifth-year lefty has made 37 career starts, with 14 coming last season.
Saylor, a junior, has thrown mostly out of the bullpen during his first three years. He has appeared in 36 college games, including 20 last season, and his two starts both came a year ago.
Hunter is a true freshman who pitched at East Rowan High School last season. He was listed as the eighth-best impact freshman in the AAC by D1Baseball. That could seem low as Hunter competes for a regular spot in the rotation.
Godwin expects the rotation to be fluid, as senior Nick Logusch and sophomore Josh Grosz will push for starts. Whisenhunt will also find his way into the mix whenever he returns.
On offense, the Pirates lost top bats in Connor Norby, Thomas Francisco and Seth Caddell. Norby was selected by the Orioles in the second round with the 41st overall pick, and Francisco was drafted in the 19th round by the Cardinals. Caddell signed a free agent contract with the Indians.
Those three players combined for 42 home runs.
Bryson Worrell’s nine home runs are the most among any returning hitter. ECU might not have a supreme power threat, but it could make up for it with a steady power stream across the lineup as returning players Alec Makarewicz, Zach Agnos and Josh Moylan each clubbed six homers last season.
“We have a lot of guys that can hit five or 10 home runs, more so than last year’s team where guys had 13,” Godwin said. “Three guys had double digits and everybody else was in the three or four. But this year’s team has a lot of guys that can hit five home runs and it makes for a balanced lineup.”
The Pirates will likely need all six starting arms and those bats to perform as they wind through a difficult non-conference schedule this season.
“It’s the toughest schedule we’ve ever had here on paper,” Godwin said. “But you put it together two-to-three years earlier, so you’re really not sure how teams are going to play and how good they’re going to be.”
The Pirates will play a three-game series with North Carolina during the second weekend of the season. The first two games — Feb. 25-26 — will be played in Chapel Hill, while the Sunday game will be held in Greenville.
Godwin on Monday said that ECU and UNC have agreed to play a weekend series the second weekend of the season each year going forward.
Also on the Pirates non-conference schedule is a weekday game at Duke (March 1), before the Pirates host their LeClair Classic March 4-6 where they will play Indiana State, Michigan and Maryland.
“I know this,” Godwin said. “If you don’t show up in college baseball these days, you’re going to lose. So we’re really focused on ourselves and making sure our guys are prepared and mentally ready to go. If we do that then we’ll be in pretty good shape.”
Following the home Classic, ECU will play ACC foe Virginia Tech. The Pirates then begin the first of a home-road split with UNC Wilmington, and a week later host last season’s Cinderella team in N.C. State, which was eliminated in the postseason by positive COVID tests.
The Wolfpack finished with a 37-19 record and advanced to the College World Series, where they split two games with Vanderbilt before being sent home.
AAC play begins for ECU on April 1 with a weekend road series at Cincinnati. The first home conference games will be April 8-10 against Wichita State.
But first, Bryant awaits.
“The weather’s been good so they’ve been out here bouncing around,” Godwin said. “They’re excited, they’re tired of playing each other, so it’ll be a good test for us coming up this weekend.”