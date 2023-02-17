Jacob Jenkins-Cowart remembers feeling the eyes of thousands of fans trained on him during his first plate appearance for the East Carolina baseball team last season.

“My first pinch-hit appearance on Friday night to open the year last year was scary because it was a pitching change,” he said. “And I’m standing there beside the plate and it only took a minute for the pitching change but it felt like an hour. I’m just looking around, looking at my mom, stuff like that. It’s exciting. You really feel like you’re playing with more than just your teammates, you know? You got the crowd behind you and they’re part of the game, too.”