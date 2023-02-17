Jacob Jenkins-Cowart remembers feeling the eyes of thousands of fans trained on him during his first plate appearance for the East Carolina baseball team last season.
“My first pinch-hit appearance on Friday night to open the year last year was scary because it was a pitching change,” he said. “And I’m standing there beside the plate and it only took a minute for the pitching change but it felt like an hour. I’m just looking around, looking at my mom, stuff like that. It’s exciting. You really feel like you’re playing with more than just your teammates, you know? You got the crowd behind you and they’re part of the game, too.”
It was the first game of the season and the freshman was called to pinch-hit in the bottom of the seventh. He roped an RBI single to right-center field for his first collegiate hit. From there, Jenkins-Cowart never really slowed down.
He made it impossible to keep him out of the lineup as all Jenkins-Cowart did was produce from the middle of the order. He played in 64 games with 62 starts, batted .330 with 13 home runs, 10 doubles and a team-leading 65 RBIs.
The Greensboro native might have felt overwhelmed during his first plate appearance, but the reality is that he thrived off the crowd and the atmosphere that makes Clark-LeClair a unique place to play. He soon became known for his emphatic celebrations and joy of playing the game over the course of a standout season.
“I don’t understand how people don’t show emotion,” he said. “It’s really adrenaline for me. I try to get the crowd into it, too, because one of the main reasons I came here is we play in front of 4- and 5,000 people every night. So we like to put on a show. It’s more about baseball and winning than putting on the show, but the fan interactions and stuff like that really gets everybody going, especially me.”
Jenkins-Cowart will start the season in center field, a move from right field where he played as a freshman. The 6-foot-6 sophomore is a little tall for the position, but coach Cliff Godwin likes the way he tracks the ball in the outfield with long strides.
Jenkins-Cowart takes over as the captain of the outfield from Bryson Worrell, who put together one of the better finishes to a season in ECU history.
Godwin doesn’t want his star sophomore to live up to Worrell, but instead focus on his own game.
“For JC just to be himself, you know? I told him that if he put up the same offensive production as last year that’s enough,” Godwin said. “And continue to take more of a leadership role. You’ll probably see him starting in center field to start off with just because of his personality, his vocalness in center field, he’s a long strider, so you’ll probably see him play more shallow than you’ve seen a center fielder play because he really goes back on the ball really well and he’s got a plus arm.
“But just to be himself and not try to be unbelievable. Just keep coming every day and trying to get a little bit better. I think that’s the biggest thing. I think when they try to do too much, a lot of times it can kind of snowball on them for sure.”
The Pirates will look different up the middle this season. Aside from Jenkins-Cowart taking over for Worrell in center, the shortstop position is up for grabs with the departure of team leader Zach Agnos, who was drafted by the Colorado Rockies.
Joey Berini, a plus defender and pinch-hitting standout, could see time at the position, while third baseman Alec Makarewicz spent time fielding grounders at short. There are a number of options that Godwin can turn to, and it will likely be a source of competition early in the season.
“You might see multiple faces,” Godwin said. “Joey Berini, he’s done a great job and he’s playing with a lot more confidence. Connor Rasmussen, same thing. He and Nathan Chrismon both have continued to develop as freshmen and look a lot better. And (Alec Makarewicz) can go over there because (freshman) Dixon Williams has done a good job at third base.
“A-Mak is one of the best defenders in the country I would say at third base, but he also can play shortstop, so you can see a lot of different guys. Those guys need to just be the best versions of themselves because they all kind of bring a little bit of something else to the table. They’re all different in their own way.”
Makarewicz has been dealing with a wrist injury that will prevent him from being a switch-hitter, at least for the start of the season, so the Pirates will feature a left-handed-heavy lineup. First baseman and lefty Josh Moylan returns, as does left-handed hitter and left fielder Lane Hoover.
Moylan, who batted .221 last season with six home runs, is excited for a bounce-back year after spending time with a sports psychologist in the offseason. Justin Wilcoxen and Ryan McCrystal give Godwin a pair of options behind the plate to replace graduated catcher Ben Newton.
Wilcoxen, a junior, batted .276 with six doubles and two home runs last season. McCrystal played in 20 games and had 27 at-bats a season ago as a freshman, though his defensive work behind the plate could help him push for regular playing time this season.
“Ryan McCrystal and Justin Wilcoxen have made big jumps as far as being two elite catchers behind the plate,” Godwin said.
The Pirates didn’t run much on the basepaths last season, going 53-of-71 in stolen-base attempts. But that could change as speedster Luke Nowak is healthy. Both Nowak and Ryley Johnson are coming off shoulder surgeries in the offseason, and the Pirates successfully acquired a medical redshirt for Johnson, who saves a year of eligibility.
“Nowak is probably our fastest guy,” Godwin said. “He runs four (seconds) flat down the lines so that gives us another speed option as well.”
Look for Carter Cunningham to have an expanded role in a corner outfield spot and Jacob Starling to find time in the infield.