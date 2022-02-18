East Carolina’s first pitching assignments of the season.
Garrett Saylor, Friday starter
The junior will make his first career opening day start and third start overall. Saylor spent much of his previous three seasons pitching out of the bullpen and made his only two starts last season. Saylor worked with pitching coach Austin Knight, who helped him develop a sinker. Entering his fourth year with the Pirates, Saylor would have figured into the opening series even if projected Friday starter Carson Whisenhunt, suspended by the team earlier this week, had been available.
Most of Saylor’s work has come out of the bullpen, where made 18 relief appearances a season ago.
The development of Saylor and senior Nick Logusch eased coach Cliff Godwin’s mind when it came to the starting rotation.
“They were the two guys coming out of the fall that made me feel more comfortable about our rotation,” he said.
Jake Kuchmaner, Saturday starter
The Pirates will turn to a veteran arm to start Game 2. Kuchmaner struggled a bit last season by allowing 38 earned runs in 57.1 innings for a 5.97 ERA. Despite his stats, the coaching staff has reason to believe that year was an anomaly.
In 2019, his last full season aside from last year, Kuchmaner made 14 starts with a sub-3.00 ERA and held opponents to a .203 batting average over 87.1 innings. He had a 15-2 record through his first three seasons.
“His stuff is a lot better and he has gotten back to what we think he is,” Godwin said. “And he pitched really good for us this fall.”
Jake Hunter, Sunday starter
The freshman will pitch in his first collegiate game against Bryant. The right-hander from East Rowan has impressed during scrimmages and earned the Game 3 start with a mindset normally found in upperclassmen. Hunter knows how to pitch and doesn’t rely on his stuff to get hitters out.
“Jake won’t wow you on the radar gun, but he has good ride on the fastball,” Godwin said. “And his offspeed stuff is his strength.”
In the mix
Carson Whisenhunt — The pitcher who collected all the accolades this offseason won’t pitch during the opening series after he violated a team rule, per Godwin. Whisenhunt is the team’s clear No. 1 and will be a major piece when he returns as ECU aims to play deep in the postseason.
Nick Logusch — The senior has been a career relief pitcher, though he could find himself making several starts for the Pirates.
Josh Grosz — The sophomore made 14 appearances out of the bullpen as a freshman last season. Grosz was battling a sore arm for much of the practices leading up to the start of the season. Godwin said that Grosz threw a bullpen session this week and is working his way back.
In the bullpen
C.J. Mayhue, Skylar Brooks, Merritt Beeker, Ben Terwilliger, Erik Ritchie, Danny Beal, Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman and Trey Yesavage.