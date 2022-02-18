East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin won’t run out of options when he’s walking from the dugout to the mound this season. The Pirates’ coach has plenty of arms to utilize in what Godwin calls the deepest pitching staff he’s had during his time with the Pirates.
Godwin has seen the growth and development of both veteran players and first-year additions in the offseason as players competed in summer leagues, team scrimmages and practices.
And the wealth of arms means that the starting rotation is very much in flux, as internal competition will determine how the staff comes together. How the rotation shook out for the opening weekend likely isn’t how the Pirates will slot by the end of the season.
“After Sunday’s scrimmages, (Jake Kuchmaner) and all the pitchers were out there and we talked about the starting rotation,” Godwin said. “I asked Kuch, ‘In your five years here, the guys that started on opening weekend in the position they did, did that end up being that way at the end of the season?’”
The answer, of course, was no.
Gavin Williams, who was selected in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft, was injured to open the season before closing it as the ace, and returning left-hander Carson Whisenhunt worked his way into a prominent starting role after question marks clouded his potential.
“All that stuff was jumbled up at the end of the season because guys pitch well, pitch in different roles, and you figure it out on the fly a little bit,” Godwin said.
The start to the 2022 season will look similar in that Whisenhunt won’t be available for at least the first weekend after violating a team rule. The rotation slots down, and ECU will trot out a pair of unproven, yet talented, starters against Bryant University to open the season.
Garrett Saylor earned the Opening Day start in Whisenhunt’s absence. Saylor is entering his fourth year with the Pirates and would have figured into the opening series anyway had Whisenhunt been available.
Most of Saylor’s work has come out of the bullpen, where he had a 5.09 earned run average in 35.1 innings last season and held opponents to a .220 batting average over 18 relief appearances. He finished with a 4-1 record, which signals that Godwin trusted him to pitch out of the pen with the score tied.
The junior has made two starts in his career, both coming last season. He tossed multiple innings out of the bullpen eight times, and he was a strong candidate to be stretched out into a starter after having a strong fall.
He developed a sinker after working with pitching coach Austin Knight, and the improved arsenal helped him crack the starting rotation.
“Just pitch like he’s been pitching for the past eight months,” Godwin said of what Saylor needs to do to become a successful starter. “Coach Knight and him have worked hard on his sinker, and he was our best starting pitcher in the fall and has continued on being that in the early preseason.”
Elsewhere, Sunday starter Jake Hunter will pitch in his first collegiate game. The freshman from East Rowan had a dominant prep career that included tossing a no-hitter during the 2019 3-A playoffs.
Hunter, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, has dazzled in team scrimmages and has impressed Godwin with his maturity level. Just last week, Hunter shut down a number of ECU batters in a performance that told Godwin he was ready for a starting assignment.
“This past weekend, he stuffed it against what is some of our better hitters,” Godwin said. “So I was actually pretty frustrated with our offense, but he did a really good job.
“He pounded the strike zone and is just a very competitive freshman. A lot of times, sometimes they can get a little nervous out there, and he has not seemed to get nervous or let anything faze him so far.”
With just two starts between Saylor and Hunter, lefty Kuchmaner brings a veteran presence to the mound. His handedness breaks up the righties, and he offers steadying experience to lean on in Game 2 after whatever outcome opening day will bring.
Kuchmaner had a terrific start to his career, highlighted by his 2019 season when made 14 starts, posted a sub-3.00 ERA and held opponents to a .203 batting average over 87.1 innings. In four starts in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Kuchmaner was even better in posting a 0.60 ERA.
He had a 15-2 record through his first three seasons before struggling last season with a 5.97 ERA. He allowed 38 earned runs in 57.1 innings over 14 starts and 16 appearances. The Pirates will need his guidance along with a bounce-back season to help anchor the untested rotation and create the pitching depth needed over a 56-game regular season.
“It goes to the message that we send to the young guys because a lot of times when we’re in the heat of the fall and the summer and doing workouts, it’s hard,” Kuchmaner said of his role in helping the young players acclimate. “You fall back on those experiences of, ‘OK, this is why we’re doing this.’ And when you communicate that message to the younger guys and it makes more sense as to why we do what we do.
“The way we communicated it down the line, all the older guys are on the same page like, ‘This is what we experienced at Vanderbilt and Louisville in years past,’ and now let’s make sure they’re on the same page.”
Knight, who will serve in his role full time this season, has done plenty of work with the pitching staff this offseason in helping players tighten up the break on their pitches while helping others like Saylor to develop a sinker.
The Pirates lost pitchers Matt Bridges and Cam Colmore. Each had sub-2.50 ERAs. Colmore earned a 7-1 record over 31 appearances out of the bullpen. Bridges had a 5-0 record and picked up a second-best five saves.
ECU would like to use C.J. Mayhue in the back end of the bullpen again, a role in which he dominated last season where he collected eight saves with a league-high 34 appearances. The sophomore reliever is most likely to be used in high-leverage situations, though he said he is comfortable pitching in any role.
“I just like getting the ball. I don’t worry about when or where I pitch,” Mayhue said. “When they call my name, I’m ready to go.”