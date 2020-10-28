To fully understand this year’s Tulsa football team, a base understanding is needed of the 2019 Tulsa squad.
The team began its season Sept. 19 with a 16-7 loss at Oklahoma State, which is still unbeaten and now ranked No. 6 in the country. The Golden Hurricane had one contest postponed and secured two American Athletic Conference victories (Oct. 3 and Oct. 23) for a total of three games played for the season as November is approaching. East Carolina has played four games since then.
“With the time that we’ve had, we looked at most of their games from last year,” said Pirate second-year coach Mike Houston, whose team was off last week and hasn’t played since a 27-23 loss to Navy on Oct. 17. “We were really trying to find some different teams and how they executed, on either side of the ball, against this team or that team based on what scheme they were seeing.”
In addition to Tulsa’s best linebacker, Zaven Collins, standing 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, what is known about the Hurricane (2-1, 2-0 AAC) is the size of its cornerbacks and its aggressive style in the secondary. All five Golden Hurricane secondary starters are at least 6-1, including 6-4, 200-pound strong safety Kendarin Ray, 6-3 cornerback Allie Green and corner Akayleb Evans (6-2, 188) on the other side.
ECU lead receiver C.J. Johnson, who is 6-2, 236, engaged in some of the pushing and shoving last November with six catches for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 49-24 loss to Tulsa. Fellow outside receiver Blake Proehl had eight receptions, 89 yards and two TDs.
“It was a physical game with a lot of interference calls and it almost came to blows a couple of times,” ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “Their guys are going to be in your face and they’re big enough and physical enough and tall with long arms, so they don’t care. They may get an interference on one play and they’ll be right back at you the next play and be physical. Our kids are going to have to really concentrate on their technique. You have release moves and you can’t just come off the line of scrimmage, but you have to be a good technician and use your release moves. We have to help them some and use motion and move them around a little bit.”
ECU’s offense featuring Johnson, Proehl, quarterback Holton Ahlers and thriving rookie running back Rahjai Harris will oppose a Hurricane defense often lined up with three linemen, three linebackers, two corners, two safeties and junior nickel back Bryson Powers.
“It’s a 3-3-5 stack type scheme with five DBs and it’s very unusual, but it’s becoming popular in college football right now,” Kirkpatrick said.
The Pirates (1-3, 1-2) rank first in the AAC and 22nd in the nation in time of possession. Tulsa is second in the league and 15th in the country in both scoring defense and pass efficiency defense.
“Most of their guys are from the group that played against us last year,” Houston said. “It’s a team made up of fourth- and fifth-year players who have been in the program multiple years. They are very experienced, very big and very athletic. It’s a good football team and a great matchup for us. We’re excited coming off the bye. We were able to get some guys some rest and get a head start on Tulsa, with it being a Friday night game.”
Kickoff time is 9:05 p.m. (EST). It is Tulsa’s first home game of the year.