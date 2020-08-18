East Carolina football players received a boost Friday when ECU and Marshall announced a season-opening game date of Sept. 12 for Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
The announcement undoubtedly will affect practice plans and strategies for both teams. ECU coach Mike Houston still wants to scrimmage.
“I have to be careful, but the thing I like about it is we are able to get game-like experience for all these new players,” he said. “We have 60 new players on our roster right now, and you can’t substitute experience. So I think we’re going to do a good bit of it. Is it going to be every week? I don’t know about that. Two weeks out, we’ll stop all of the stuff like that and really prepare for Marshall.”
ECU and the Thundering Herd both were scheduled to scrimmage on Aug. 8. The Pirates did scrimmage that day, but Marshall downgraded to a walkthrough because a game date at that point was unclear.
The Pirates’ second scrimmage was Friday, when the offense hit on some big plays to control the tempo. Houston said intensity by all units on offense, defense and special teams helped boost confidence and allow him to set a revamped schedule for this week.
“When they can go out and compete at that level, then you feel good about just working on conditioning,” Houston said Friday. “All they are going to do (Saturday) is some body-weight evaluation, and then getting some conditioning in. No football other than that, so a very short amount of time over here and a lot of time to rest up, and Sunday a very light workout and watch the (scrimmage) film. Monday is a day off.
“You feel like you can do that when they have pushed themselves the way they have the last couple of days.”
ECU is set to return to practice today.
With matchups against South Carolina and Norfolk State postponed, ECU’s second game is Sept. 24 versus UCF in Greenville to begin American Athletic Conference play. There are three road games on the October schedule.
Marshall added a home game versus Appalachian State on Sept. 19, one week after playing at the Pirates.
“We’re so young and we need the work, but we also have to be fresh going into the game,” Houston said.
After an upbeat scrimmage Friday, Houston made sure to mention Sept. 12 to his players in his address to them. ECU’s initial release about the game date said details about fan attendance would be determined and communicated when more information is available.
“Right now, we’re just excited about the possibility of having football this fall,” Houston said. “The last thing we talked about out there on the field is Sept. 12. We have a date.”