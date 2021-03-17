East Carolina baseball’s seven-game win streak came to an end Wednesday night with a 10-2 loss at UNC Wilmington.
The game was played at Brooks Field a little more than a year after March 11, 2020, when the Seahawks hosted ECU at the same venue and won 5-2 in what ended up being the final game for both teams in a COVID-19-shortened season.
Wednesday’s matchup featured a total of six runs scored and 10 hits in the first two innings. UNCW led 4-2 and added four key runs in the bottom of the fifth for a commanding 8-2 lead over the ninth-ranked Pirates (13-3), who went up 2-0 on two runs in the top of the first inning.
Kip Brandenburg hit a two-run home run off ECU’s Trystan Kimmel during the hosts’ four-run fifth.
UNCW finished the game with 17 hits. It had a 14-5 advantage in that regard through six innings.
The Seahawks (11-3), who went 2-2 against Cincinnati earlier in the year and were coming off a sweep of Appalachian State, extended their win streak to five games.
Pirate starting pitcher Nate Nabholz recorded only one out before ECU turned to Nick Logusch. Nabholz gave up two runs on two hits and a walk.
ECU entered C.J. Mayhue, one of its top relievers, during the second inning. He recorded two outs with a run allowed on two hits with a strikeout and was replaced by Kimmel to start the bottom of the third.
In all, East Carolina used eight pitchers. UNCW starter Jacob Shafer, a 6-foot-8 true freshman right-hander from High Point, yielded two runs on five hits with two strikeouts in 5.0 innings for the pitching victory.
Thomas Francisco hit an RBI single in the top of the first, plating Connor Norby, for a 1-0 ECU edge. Bryson Worrell later scored on a double play ground ball.
Worrell finished 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored and a walk as the No. 2 hitter in the Pirate lineup between Norby and Francisco. Norby was 1-for-3.
Leadoff man Brooks Baldwin led the Seahawks with a 4-for-4 effort, a run scored and a walk. Trevor Marsh was 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a triple.