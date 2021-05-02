The East Carolina baseball team's American Athletic Conference schedule has consisted of two sweeps and two splits, which included when host Wichita State beat the Pirates 11-9 on Sunday for ECU and WSU to win two games apiece during the weekend.
After a doubleheader split Friday, No. 10 ECU took a 2-1 series lead Saturday with an 11-3 victory behind pitcher Tyler Smith's quality start. Wichita stormed out to a big lead in the finale, which was cut by the comeback-minded Pirates (30-9, 12-4) to 11-9 with two runs each in the top of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings before it stayed at 11-9 the rest of the way.
Wichita turned to closer Aaron Haase during the Pirate seventh and he fired 2.1 scoreless innings for his eighth save.
The visitors hit nine home runs in the series. Josh Moylan (3-for-5, three RBIs), Zach Agnos and Seth Caddell each hit one Sunday.
The start by ECU's Carter Spivey lasted only six batters with one out recorded. He was charged five runs on three hits with two walks and replaced by C.J. Mayhue, who went 2.1 innings and gave up four runs with two of them unearned.
ECU committed three errors in the game, one more than the Shockers, and trailed 11-3 after two WSU runs in the bottom of the fourth.
AAC meet is next
East Carolina concluded its outdoor regular season in track and field during the weekend at the Virginia Grand Prix, winning four events at Lannigan Field in Charlottesville, Va.
Sommer Knight was a standout in breaking the outdoor pole vault school record, winning the event title with a mark of 4.18 meters. She holds the top total in the American Athletic Conference heading to the league championships. Niejel Wilkins also won the triple jump, posting a mark of 15.48 meters to move into second place on the AAC performance list. It also was the fifth-best effort in outdoor program history.
Other event winners included Brooke Stith in the triple jump (12.47m) and Royal Burris in the 200-meter dash (21.13).
"With the small group that we took to Virginia, I felt like everybody performed outstanding," Pirate coach Curt Kraft said in a release. "Most of the performances from this meet moved us up on the conference list. The competition was great, and the weather was perfect for us to achieve these marks. Now, we turn our attention to the conference championships in two weeks."
Softball shutout by Pirates
Backed by a complete-game shutout by Kama Woodall, East Carolina's softball team defeated South Florida 1-0 in eight innings Sunday in the finale of an American Athletic Conference series at the USF Softball Stadium.
USF (27-13, 15-4) won the first three games of the series, 5-0, 1-0 and 4-1.
The Pirates (12-32, 3-17) benefited in the finale from the 13th complete game by Woodall (7-18) this year. She scattered two hits while walking two and striking out one.
Gianna Edwards scored the game's lone run in the top of the eighth. She entered as a pinch runner for Taylor Woodring, who hit a double to start the Pirate eighth.