All three of East Carolina's seniors pitched for the ECU baseball team Sunday in its 3-1 victory to complete a sweep of Charlotte.
Tyler Smith started before giving the ball to Matt Bridges, during a crucial situation with two runners on base in the 49er fifth inning, and then Cam Colmore recorded two outs in the top of the eighth. Bridges (2-0) went 2.1 scoreless innings with one hit allowed for the pitching victory at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
No. 14 ECU (13-2) is on a seven-game win streak and improved to 11-1 in weekend games.
"It's an awesome start for us and we're looking to keep pushing forward," Bridges said. "We'll enjoy this win today, but we're focused on (UNC) Wilmington for Wednesday and just going forward from there and we're excited. ... We know we can win in all kinds of ways and just looking forward to the future, too."
Each team had six hits through seven innings, but the Pirates led 3-1 thanks to home runs by Connor Norby and Josh Moylan. Charlotte (8-6) finished the game with seven hits, where were all singles.
Norby's go-ahead, solo home run to right field in the third inning for a 2-1 lead was his sixth of the season and third in four games.
"It's special and Norby has worked extremely hard to put himself in a great position," ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. "He has great teammates supporting him around him, but look, a big reason we've won a lot of games is because of that guy."
More postgame notes and video:
- Bridges helped Smith get out of the top of the fifth in a key moment when he picked off Jack Dragum at second base for the third out when the Pirates were up 2-1. The 49ers also had a runner on first base from consecutive singles off Smith.
Smith yielded one run in 4.2 innings with a stellar 4-to-0 strikeout to walk ratio. His four starts this year, in order, have lasted: 5.1, 4.0, 3.2 and 4.2 innings.
"Smith just pitched out of a jam in the first inning and really that was the difference in the game," Godwin said. "The bases were loaded with no outs and he only gives up one run. ... I am blessed to have Matt Bridges, Tyler Smith and Cam Colmore in my life. You don't necessarily know when you recruit them how they are going to turn out, but they are three of the finest human beings I've ever been around. The baseball stuff is just icing on the cake, and I hope that allows them to take pressure off themselves because I just enjoy being around them."
- Bryson Worrell was moved up the No. 2 spot in the Pirate batting order. He went 0-for-4 behind Norby, who was 2-for-3 with a walk, run scored and RBI.
- ECU's two non-seniors to pitch were A.J. Wilson, who got slugger David McCabe to ground out ending the top of the eighth, and Ryder Giles produced a clean ninth for the save.
- Watch the full postgame news conference here on ECU Athletics YouTube.