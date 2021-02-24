East Carolina baseball lead relief pitcher C.J. Mayhue moves quickly on the mound and also evidently in the dugout.
The second-year freshman was the key to the No. 22 Pirates beating 25th-ranked Duke 6-1 on Tuesday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium. He entered the game during the fifth inning with a runner on base and produced clean inning and after clean inning, effectively using breaking pitches to throw 4.1 scoreless frames with one hit allowed, one walk and six strikeouts for his first-career save.
"He made us let him finish it," Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said. "There are a lot of conversations (between innings), but Mayhue gets by us so fast because he doesn't want to come out of the game. He runs by us, so we can't take him out. He was rolling and looked at me like I was crazy when I asked if he could finish this thing. He said, 'Yeah,' and just kept moving. That wasn't the plan. We were hoping we could probably get to the seventh with him, and if we could get through the seventh that would be great."
Cam Colmore was the other reliever for ECU (4-0), yielding one run in 3.0 innings for a season ERA of 1.59 and 2-0 record.
Colmore threw 42 pitches and Mayhue 49. Godwin said their availability for Friday's series opener at Georgia Southern will be determined later in the week, but they might be doubtful for Game 1.
They are likely to pitch at some point against Georgia Southern, and the plan also is for Gavin Williams to make his season debut this weekend. The former projected Friday night starter has been out with a preseason injury, which came after an injury also limited him in 2020 and he was not selected in the last Major League Baseball draft.
"He feels good," Godwin said. "I'm happy for Gavin and glad he's feeling good, but we still have to take it day-by-day and make sure we're keeping his future in mind. That's the first thing we have to do is keep his health in mind. He wants the ball and wants to pitch, so he's kind of a like a bull and we have to hold him back and make sure he's ready to go."
Seth Caddell and Josh Moylan hit early solo home runs for a 2-0 Pirate lead versus Duke.
Caddell's came in the first inning. ECU has outscored its opponents by a total 6-0 count in the first inning this year.
Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Statesboro, Ga. All three games are set to be streamed on ESPN+.
GSU was swept at ECU a year ago, losing 3-0, 3-2 and 10-2, but is on a streak of seven straight winnings season. The Eagles hosted Tennessee last weekend and were swept, including losing 5-3 in each of the first two contests.
"They have everybody back they had last year and I thought their pitching was the best pitching staff we faced, nonconference-wise, last year," Godwin said. "They also have a freshman that starts on Saturday who has been up to 97 (mph). We're going to have our hands full and work cut out for us this weekend, but that's Friday and we're going to enjoy this one. I'm trying to do a better job of enjoying it."