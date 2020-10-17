Navy fought for and churned out a tight victory at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday to continue its surprise start as the American Athletic Conference’s first-place football team, while East Carolina was left to wonder about what was missing — or more specifically who — in a 27-23 defeat.
ECU was without junior starting quarterback Holton Ahlers, running backs Darius Pinnix and Demetrius Mauney, starting defensive end Damir Faison and veteran safety Tank Robinson because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
Younger players filled in and stepped up to help leave second-year Pirate coach Mike Houston encouraged and emotional after the close loss to Navy, which has routinely routed the Pirates in what is now a 7-1 lead in the all-time series. ECU started with freshman quarterback Mason Garcia flanked by freshman running back Rahjai Harris, who was powerful and meaningful for the second straight week in rushing for a game-high 172 yards and a touchdown.
“I just really like my team and I love those kids,” Houston said. “They’ve changed the program. ... I’m telling you, that bunch fights.”
Garcia came into the day with three snaps of game experience. He was slick and mostly confident when running the ball, but not nearly as poised as a passer in a game that was heavily influenced by field position and Navy’s 14-0 scoring advantage in the third quarter.
It was a 13-13 score at halftime. Harris had his 172 rushing yards on 22 carries, highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 27-20, and Garcia added 63 yards and a TD on 15 rushes, but the Navy defense stifled Garcia to 10-of-20 passing for 104 yards.
“The loss definitely still hurts, but you can see we are closing the gap,” senior center Fernando Frye said. “Mason can definitely fill that position when we need him to and I think he did pretty well today. Yeah, it’s definitely tough (not having Ahlers), but we have to do what we have to do and we’re still going to play ball with whoever we have. That’s what we did.”
ECU (1-3, 1-2) was hoping for its first 2-1 start in the American since 2015.
The absence of Ahlers stopped his streak of 15 straight starts.
“We had one positive test,” Houston said. “Everything else was contact tracing. ...Our medical staff does all the contact tracing and all that stuff, so they’ll give us our clearance (for players to later return to action). It is what it is and it’s what we have to deal with in 2020. It’s certainly something that’s out of my control and it’s out of the kids’ control. You hate that it happens, and our kids have done a great job with handling protocols. It’s just something we have to deal with and we’re going to have to deal with it again probably.”
Navy (3-2, 3-0) has won its three league games by a total margin of nine points. It was a 42-10 victory for the Midshipmen over the Pirates a year ago and 66-31 in 2016 at Dowdy-Ficklen.
The most critical of the game’s six TDs was fullback Jamale Carothers’ plunge on a fourth-and-1 from the Pirate 3-yard line, making it 27-13 Navy on the final play of the third. Harris hit the sideline in stride on the ensuing possession and darted up it for an 80-yard touchdown run, marking the Pirates’ longest run for a TD since James Summers had an 81-yarder in 2016.
From there, the Pirates’ final two possessions ended in a field goal — creating the final score — and a few last-minute desperation passes with no timeouts deep in their own territory until the clock ran out.
“We have a lot of season left, and my hat’s off to Navy because they played a phenomenal game and did what they had to do to win the game,” Houston said. “I’m just really proud of the kids and the way they fought. It was a pretty special effort out there today. You all know the history of this series more than I do.
“Last year was the most humiliating loss of my career. This team, with the way they responded this week, and the way they continue to respond every week, it’s what we are trying to do.”
ECU kicker Jake Verity was 3-for-4 on field goals with one of them blocked.
Fullback Nelson Smith had 157 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Midshipmen’s slight 288-268 edge in rushing yards. ECU actually averaged 6.0 yards per rush compared to Navy’s 5.1 mark.
“On offense and defense, we came out there and gave them a fight,” Pirate linebacker Xavier Smith said.
Garcia was recruited by a plethora of schools while at Carolina Forest (S.C.) High School, including Cincinnati, Missouri and Pittsburgh, but he signed with the Pirates and earned the backup spot behind Ahlers during the preseason. After one completion for 15 yards in the first quarter, he was 4-of-8 for 38 yards in the second.
Navy’s Smith scored two touchdowns for the second straight week. He provided the first score with a 20-yard outside run in the first quarter on a fourth-and-1 play to give Navy a 7-0 lead.
The Mids threw two passes on the opening drive. Pirate corner Malik Fleming secured an easy interception at the Pirate 13-yard line on the second pass. East Carolina then went three-and-out on its first offensive possession.
ECU’s defense forced two turnovers in the first quarter and got two Verity field goals to trail 7-6 at the end of the period. The score stayed that way until Garcia notched the first touchdown of his career with 7:03 until halftime when he trotted into the corner of the end zone for a 3-yard scoring run and 13-7 lead for hosts.
Garcia carried the ball nine times for 50 yards in the opening half, trailing Harris’ 12 rushes for 55 yards. Harris then had 10 rushes for 117 yards after halftime. Fellow rookie Keaton Mitchell finished with 19 yards on five carries.
“Of course it builds my confidence, but I would rather have the win for the team,” Harris said.