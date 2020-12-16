East Carolina is expected to announce 15-17 additions on college football's early national signing day. Here are updates and notes as the day has progressed:
9:21 a.m.
ECU Football announces on Twitter its 16th signee (offensive lineman Richard Pearce). Valdosta (Ga.) High School star receiver Javonte Sherman has not yet signed and is the player still to watch to potentially complete the day for the Pirates.
Here is who has signed:
OL: Richard Pearce
K: Laith Marjan
TE: Ryan Jones
RB: Pop McKay
SAF: Kingston McKinstry
SAF: Julius Wood
LB: Jacoby Simpson
SAF: DJ Ford
CB: Jayden Chalmers
OL: Canaan Clark
DL: Avery Durham
WR: Troy Lewis
WR: TJ Lockley
TE: Jacob Coleman
SAF: Cruz Temple
8:54 a.m.
Oklahoma transfer Ryan Jones is officially a Pirate. The former Sooners linebacker has signed with ECU to play tight end.
ECU was hoping enroll in August and play this year, but the transfer process wasn't complete. Jones is now official as a graduate transfers slated to enroll in January with multiple years of eligibility remaining.
8:28 a.m.
Defensive back D.J. Ford, a true transfer and former starter at North Carolina, signs with the Pirates as a key player in their class. ECU Football's official Twitter account announced him as a safety.
Ford made seven starts for the Tar Heels in 2019 as a 6-3, 210-pound junior. He opted out of this season and verbally committed to ECU last Friday.
7:34 a.m.
Tight end Jacob Coleman (Chesterfield, Va.) is the highest-rated recruit for this class and one of the early signees. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds and an "athlete" who the Pirates want to play TE. Boston College was the one of the other main schools recruiting him. Coleman's teammate, receiver Troy Lewis, also is a Pirate signee from Motoaca High School in Chesterfield, Va.
7:18 a.m.
Quarterback Walter Simmons was the first player to sign with the Pirates. The Oakleaf (Fla.) High School dual-threat QB was one of the first few players in this class to verbally commit to ECU, back in August, and had offers from Marshall, Memphis, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, UAB and others before his commitment.