The largest financial gift in the North Carolina Tar Heels’ athletics history was made by the Eddie and Jo Allison Family Foundation.
The foundation is headed by Eddie Smith Jr., a 1965 UNC graduate and owner, chairman and CEO of Grady-White Boats based in Greenville, and co-founded with his late wife, Jo Allison Smith.
UNC described the gift as transformational, but the exact financial value was not disclosed by the school, and it comes after the Tar Heels went 7-6 in football last year in coach Mack Brown’s return to Chapel Hill. The team won its first bowl game since 2013, defeating Temple 55-13 in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27.
“Our family believes in the positive impact the University of North Carolina and its athletic program can have on our communities,” Eddie Smith said in a release on Monday. “Watching the Tar Heels play in Kenan Stadium has been a family affair for over 60 years, and it was important to us to support coach Mack Brown and his vision for Carolina football.”
UNC’s release said the gift to Tar Heel football will support staffing needs, fund facility improvements and help build an endowment to cover future operating costs. It also honors Eddie and Jo Allison’s son, Chris Smith, by naming the field at Kenan Memorial Stadium as Chris Smith Field.
Chris is a 1987 graduate and a member of the Rams Club Executive Board of Directors.
“Eddie and his family have made a difference on every corner of our campus, and by extension our state, nation and world,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said. “This gift builds on an already remarkable legacy of generosity and leadership.”
Chris Smith was diagnosed with ALS in July of 2019. Jo Allison died from Parkinson’s disease in February.
“Eddie and Chris are dear friends of Sally and me, as was Eddie’s wife and Chris’ mother Jo Allison. They share our vision for Carolina football,” Brown said. “This gift helps give us the means to continue building a program representative of the excellence we see every day at UNC and to ensure that the same excellence will remain into the future. We often talk about our Carolina football family, and the Smiths have been a major part of that for a long time.”
Family has always been important to them, and we’re so glad they will remain associated with the program through this gift and field naming. We’re honored to share in their legacy and thankful for their continued support of our program. We have asked everyone in our program to ‘Be The One’ and the Smith family is doing that. They are the best.”