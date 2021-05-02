Pitcher Tyler Smith helped surge the No. 10 East Carolina baseball team to a timely 11-3 win at Wichita State on Saturday for a 2-1 lead in the series. The finale starts Sunday at 1 p.m.
One week after the senior walked six batters with a hit batsman in a two-plus inning outing, Smith went a season-high 6.0 innings versus the Shockers with four strikeouts, one walk and a run allowed on four hits.
The other pitchers for ECU (30-8, 12-3 American) were Josh Grosz, C.J. Mayhue and Danny Beal, who helped the visitors finish with eight strikeouts compared to one walk. Mayhue struck out each of the two batters he faced.
Smith's start improved him to 2-2 season record with a 3.69 ERA.
The Pirate offense plated five runs in the first inning, highlighted by a Zach Agnos two-run double, and was boosted by a home run each from Thomas Francisco, Alec Makarewicz and Ryley Johnson. Makarewicz and Francisco each finished with three RBIs, and Connor Norby went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.
ECU had a 12-7 advantage in hits over Wichita (21-17, 9-9).