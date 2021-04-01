Four former East Carolina players participated in ECU’s annual football pro day event Tuesday morning, which is always naturally followed by a waiting game for the NFL draft. This year’s draft is set for April 29-May 1.
For offensive lineman D’Ante Smith, the Pirates’ most legitimate draft prospect among their pro day participants that also included receiver Blake Proehl, kicker Jake Verity and linebacker/rush end Kendall Futrell, part of Tuesday was about saying the right things in addition to his physical traits. Evaluating and talking will continue to be part of his April routine.
“I’ve had interviews with pretty much all teams,” Smith said. “It’s control what you can control.”
The former Pirate tackle checked in at about 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds. Draft projections vary on Smith, from a fourth- or fifth-round target to being the third-best guard prospect in this class, according Tony Pauline with Pro Football Network in late February.
“Every NFL team that is sending scouts out had one here, so virtually the entire league had someone here in attendance with a large turnout for our guys and excited for that,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “I think everybody looked in top physical condition. D’Ante, at 6-5 and 305, that is significantly bigger and I thought he looked fitter than he did last fall. ... And I think Blake really has done a great job with his body. He weighed in around 190 and ran a good time in the 40.”
Proehl caught passes from his father, former NFL receiver Ricky Proehl, during position-specific drills. Blake’s mom, Kelly, and older brother, Austin, also roamed the sideline as onlookers.
“He has a solid arm and he can sling it,” Proehl said of his father, whose career included playing for the Carolina Panthers from 2003-05. “I was pretty amped up the whole time until we started throwing and catching. That was just something that kind of comes naturally to me. Once I started running routes and getting in the rhythm of catching, it kind of fell back into who I am as a receiver.”
ECU was not able to hold a 2020 pro day, and Futrell was not drafted, but the former South Central High School standout quickly signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent and later in the season linked up with the Houston Texas practice squad.
Verity’s workouts Tuesday were focused on leg strength.
“You can definitely feel the eyes on you,” said Verity, who ended with a make from 63 yards. “But if you can’t make a kick out here, then why would they think you can make a kick in the Super Bowl?”