Head football coach Mike Houston is entering his sixth straight year with Donnie Kirkpatrick as his offensive coordinator — three seasons at James Madison previously and this, their third together at East Carolina — but upcoming spring practices at ECU will serve as an opportunity for a few new coaches to mesh with the rest of the offensive staff.
ECU lost its running backs coach and inside receivers coach since the end of last season, replacing them with the recent hires of Chris Foster from Georgia Southern to lead the running backs and former Norfolk State head coach Latrell Scott to be the Pirates’ passing game coordinator and tight ends/inside receivers coach.
A blend of familiarity and possibly new concepts in the backfield also will come one year after the Pirates were not able to conduct any spring practices at all in 2020.
“Actually, a lot of my peers who I am really close with and friends, Donnie either coached them or has coached with those guys,” Foster said during a phone interview. “I kind of knew going in a little bit about (Kirkpatrick) and have always heard about him. To me, that was refreshing knowing what I was coming into.”
The Pirates ranked sixth in the American Athletic Conference a year ago in scoring offense, sixth in rushing offense and seventh in pass offense.
Returning for a second junior season is quarterback Holton Ahlers, who undoubtedly will be an important leader and vocal part of the offense again during spring practices.
Young offensive linemen, including freshmen Walter Stribling, Trent Holler and Farmville Central High School product Keziah Everett, who has switched from defense to O-line, will look to continue their development under veteran line coach Steve Shankweiler. The four running backs ECU has listed for the spring are walk-ons Derrick Alston and Asa Barnes behind the freshman duo of Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about us focusing on us and how are we going to get better and set the standard,” Foster said. “Coach (Houston) has really done a great job with the culture. I think our guys are hungry and they are determined, and to be successful in this league, we have to focus on how can we get better as a unit. As we get better, everything else will take care of itself. ... I can’t wait to get out there on that field, because that’s what I love is I love to get out there with the guys.”
THREE TO KNOW
Rahjai Harris, RB
After a notable rookie campaign that proved his power rushing ability, Harris will be trying to continue to show his value to Kirkpatrick and Foster as a focal point of the Pirates’ offense moving forward. After three straight 100-yard rushing games in October last year, he averaged 58.67 yards per game in the next three contests before missing the Pirates’ final game while injured.
Any new techniques or tips Foster might have for Harris and Mitchell will be especially important as they are both bound to receive a lot of first-team reps during practices and scrimmages.
Mason Garcia, QB
Quarterback competitions are always worth tracking during the spring. While Ahlers is clearly solid as ECU’s starter, battles behind him will include valuable reps for Garcia, Ryan Stubblefield and others like December signee Walter Simmons.
Garcia signed with ECU in December of 2019. The 6-foot-5, 238-pounder was thrust into a one-game starting spot in 2020 against Navy, rushing for 63 yards and a touchdown and was limited as a passer with a 50 percent completion rate (10-of-20). Garcia will be able to work with Ahlers, Kirkpatrick and Scott in the coming weeks as he tries to become more comfortable and efficient in the pass game.
Audie Omotosho, WR
Blake Proehl’s decision to enter his name into the NFL draft was a surprise to some people, and it immediately opened up a starting outside receiver position for the Pirates. Omotosho looks like the most obvious player to step into the important starting outside spot opposite C.J. Johnson.
Omotosho, who began his career at UCLA and transferred to East Carolina during preseason camp in 2019, made only five catches in his first season as a Pirate and more than tripled that number a year ago with 18 receptions for 198 yards. His competitiveness and big-play potential against man-to-man coverage are promising qualities as he appears poised for a major role this year.