Without naming if any specific players might not be available to play in its next game, East Carolina basketball coach Joe Dooley on Thursday afternoon again emphasized the flexibility and daily evaluations needed to get through this basketball season.
ECU (7-2, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) is set to host South Florida on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Minges Coliseum. The Pirates' game Dec. 30 at Wichita State was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols and they played Jan. 2 at Tulane in a 60-56 loss without starting guard Tristen Newton.
Dooley said Thursday "a couple" players could be out Saturday for various reasons.
"It's day-to-day and trying to follow up with medical procedures," said Dooley, whose team hasn't played since it had 21 turnovers in the loss to Tulane. "Here's the way to view the whole year, in my opinion, is it's a year of adjustments. ... What you do is you take the next guy on the list and plug him into a spot and ry to get the guys you have prepared and making sure they're having some fun with it and staying safe. You're just going to have to adjust on the fly on a daily basis, and all coaches have to think about things this year that we probably have never had to think about."
USF (6-5, 2-3) lost 61-51 to Tulsa on Wednesday for a 1-3 record in its last four outings. The Bulls shot 3-of-22 from 3-point range in the defeat.
"That was a very low possession game and was unusual with the amount of points that (Alexis) Yetna and (Justin) Brown (zero points) didn't have a big game," Dooley said of USF, which got four points from Yetna and brown was scoreless on 0-for-10 shooting from the field.