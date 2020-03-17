Less than 24 hours after the American Athletic Conference changed its stance from sports being postponed to all spring sports officially canceled, East Carolina athletics director Jon Gilbert said Tuesday morning during a local radio interview he anticipates a minimal likelihood of being able to conduct spring football practices.
ECU and the AAC announced Monday afternoon that all spring competitions and championships were canceled, and all league teams ceased practicing because of the coronavirus. The possibility of spring football for teams nationwide is one of the many aspects of college sports that remains fluid and unknown.
"I would say unlikely that there will be spring football, but I'm not going to 100 percent rule it out because I don't know what the future holds," Gilbert said Tuesday morning on Inner Banks Media with Henry Hinton.
Gilbert also reinforced in a letter to Pirate Nation, which was posted on ecupirates.com Monday evening, that the Pirates' student-athletes remain as the athletic department's top priority.
ECU is on spring break and the university is closing its residence halls to student for the rest of the semester. Alternative delivery classes are scheduled to begin Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged against gatherings of more than 50 people.
"It's a major disruption for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, but one that is necessary as we take the proper precautionary steps," Gilbert wrote in his letter. "As I have communicated to our head coaches, we are going to take it one day at a time. We don't know what it will look like a month from now. Obviously, we all want a return to normalcy, but I'm also realistic that it will take time."
Gilbert's latest public update included that the spring football Purple-Gold Game will not be played April 18 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The annual Pigskin Pig-Out event also will not be held that weekend. The Pirates will be providing refunds in the next 10-15 days for all cooks who registered for the contest.