East Carolina officials have been working on contingencies for capacity limitations at football games this year, knowing full attendance is very doubtful, and there are questions swirling again about playing sports at all during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert said Thursday during university Board of Trustees meetings that 50 percent capacity would equal approximately 24,577 people who could enter Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. A 25 percent rule would limit entrants to 12,289.
Gilbert also said ECU had sold 10,600 season tickets for this season.
“(Capacity) will be dictated by health officials, our system office and I’ll be working through the Chancellor (Ron Mitchelson) on how we implement that,” Gilbert said. “In the event we do play in the fall and we do have fans in the stands, depending on what that capacity number is, there will be some financial revenue hits that we will have to work through. Our plan is to accommodate our season ticket holders and our students first. Obviously, we would have to have a small portion available for our visiting team and then obviously for recruits. We continue to work through those scenarios.”
The Pirates’ average attendance for their six home games last year was 33,134, which ranked fourth in the American Athletic Conference. East Carolina hasn’t had a home crowd of 40,000 since Sept. 16, 2017, when attendance was 43,776 for a game against Virginia Tech.
The Pirates have tested their student-athletes, coaches and staff members for COVID-19 upon their return to campus. A positive test results in that individual self-isolating for at least 14 days while receiving daily check-ups from ECU athletics medical staff.
There are other costs associated with the pandemic.
“We are budgeting $100,000 in COVID sanitation, and I think that number is just a placeholder,” Gilbert said. “It could increase significantly, depending on what the fall looks like.”
Scholarship breakdown
The Pirate Club was able to fund about 58 percent of the cost of all student-athlete scholarships during the fiscal year.
Gilbert said the total cost of scholarships was $8.4 million. The Pirate Club funded $4.9 million of that total.
“Meaning that between the athletics department and the institution, they funded the additional $3.5 million in scholarship costs,” he said. “Obviously, we have to continue to generate those funds as it relates to scholarship dollars, knowing that those are real costs between the athletic department and the institution.”