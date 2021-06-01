Pitching strategy is as important as anything during an NCAA baseball regional.
East Carolina seventh-year coach Cliff Godwin, whose team is a regional host and will play Norfolk State from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference at noon on Friday in Clark-LeClair Stadium and then either regional No. 2 seed Charlotte or 3-seed Maryland on Saturday, publicly vowed only to a strategy of winning the regional. He is not yet committed to a starting pitcher to face Norfolk State, Godwin said Monday, which centers around whether or not the favored Pirates should use ace Gavin Williams on Friday or save him for the potential of a Saturday semifinal contest.
“We’re going to look at Norfolk State and matchups and everything like that, plus we’ll make sure our pitchers feel good,” Godwin said. “I don’t know if it will come out Tuesday, but definitely by Wednesday we’ll have a pretty good idea who is pitching. It’s tricky as a head coach. ... I’ve never been afraid, and the goal is to win the regional. ... You don’t host a regional or go into a regional without putting your best foot forward and give you an opportunity to win the regional.”
Odds go against teams that lose their first game of the NCAA tournament, mainly because an initial setback puts a strain on pitching depth for the rest of a double-elimination regional.
ECU lost to little-known regional No. 4 seed Quinnipiac on the opening day of the 2019 NCAA tournament but rallied from there with elimination-game wins over N.C. State and Quinnipiac before two championship-round victories over Campbell.
This year’s Pirate team swept Charlotte during a three-game weekend series in March and did not face Norfolk State or Maryland. Norfolk’s RPI ranking is No. 260.
“Some fans can look at it and say this is an easy regional and some will say it is hard, but teams don’t get to the postseason unless they are good,” Godwin said. “Just because we played Charlotte earlier in the year, that was months ago and they are a different team and we’re a different team. We need to worry about Norfolk State for Game 1. As you know, we needed to worry about Quinnipiac and they beat us.”
Williams started the final game of that 2019 regional, which ended as a 12-3 Pirate victory. He won the American Athletic Conference pitcher of the year award this season and is 10-0 with a 1.32 ERA and 108 strikeouts with 18 walks in 68.0 innings.
Carson Whisenhunt, a second-year freshman left-hander, has been the Pirates’ second-best starter all season and has never pitched in a regional. He is 6-1 with a 3.52 ERA after yielding one run in 5.0 innings versus UCF at the AAC tournament on Saturday.
Notable for Norfolk State is it has 107 stolen bases on 145 attempts, led by Dionte Brown’s 19-for-24 rate. Alsander Womack is 17-of-20.
“That is a good stat to know and we’ll know they are trying to run, so that can be a good thing for me,” Pirate veteran catcher Seth Caddell said.
ECU is 5-0 all-time versus the Spartans. It is 33-9 against Charlotte, and 19-6 against Maryland.
The Pirates have won five regionals, including two under Godwin in 2016 and ‘19. They still are seeking their first super regional series title, which would be next weekend, and advancing past a super regional would send East Carolina to its first College World Series in Omaha, Neb.