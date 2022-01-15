East Carolina needed every second of Saturday’s American Athletic Conference game to reel in Memphis.
The Pirates, working with one second, got a basket from Brandon Suggs at the buzzer that gave ECU a 72-71 win that sent Minges Coliseum into a frenzy.
The lower bowl of the arena emptied onto the hardwood, and in a blink was packed with a throng of emotional fans who just spent two hours watching ECU claw back from a 19-point deficit.
ECU (11-5, 2-2 AAC) closed the game on a 12-1 run over the final 2:21 of game action, and sealed the comeback win when Suggs let fly a jump shot from the painted AAC logo just left of the basket. The third-year player was mobbed by teammates and fans alike moments after the ball kissed the backboard and fell through the bottom of the net.
“I really blacked out or something until I got up from everybody tackling me,” Suggs said. “And I was looking around like, ‘This is crazy,’ because I never made a shot like that.”
Memphis held a one-point lead after making a free throw at the other end. It was chaos after that as ECU coach Joe Dooley had no timeouts down the stretch after needing them early in the game to refocus his team after Memphis rushed out to a big lead.
Yet Dooley was able to discuss the final play with his players during a stoppage when officials reviewed the time left on the clock following Alazno Frink’s driving layup that was swatted out of bounds with 0.7 seconds remaining.
Officials put three-tenths of a second back on the clock, giving the Pirates a full second to work with on the final baseline inbounds play. That’s when Suggs skirted open and Tremont Robinson-White found him with a bounce pass for the winning shot.
“Coach drew up two backdoors,” Suggs said of the final play design. “I saw someone was on me and I wanted to go ahead and backdoor him and Tremont found me. I wanted to get a shot up and give it a chance.”
Suggs, who had started all 15 games before Saturday, came off the bench against Memphis after a tough offensive outing against Cincinnati. He went 0-for-6 from the field and finished with one point in 19 minutes.
RJ Felton made his first start in place of Suggs.
“Really proud of Brandon,” Dooley said. “He struggled a bit against Cincinnati the other night and we brought him off the bench and he hit a game-winner. He made a great play, a back cut. He made a good basketball play. We had a lot of big plays by a lot of guys, but that was the biggest.”
ECU is becoming familiar with these close-game situations. Three of the Pirates’ past four games have hinged on the final shot. Tristen Newton sent ECU into overtime and an eventual win against Tulane on the final shot in regulation. Four days later, the Pirates lost to Temple on a buzzer-beating 3.
That the Pirates had a chance to win Saturday’s game in the final possession was nothing short of a heroic effort.
Memphis (9-7, 3-3) jumped out to a 19-point lead with just under seven minutes to play in the first half. The Tigers used their length (their shortest player in the starting five was 6-foot-5) to cause problems for the Pirates offense.
“They started off crazy in transition,” ECU forward Vance Jackson said, “and we had to stay poised and lock it in.”
Memphis created eight turnovers in the first half and turned them into 16 points. The Tigers gashed ECU in the paint where they scored 24 points. They went on an 11-0 run that was stopped when ECU freshman Javon Small made a 3-pointer. The Tigers promptly answered with a 6-0 run.
Memphis finished the opening half shooting 58 percent and led 44-30, and looked like it was going to hand ECU its first home loss in a blowout.
“We were causing those turnovers ourselves so we wanted to stop ourselves from turning it over and putting them in position to go out and get layups,” Suggs added. “It wasn’t really about them but more on us and what we had to do.”
Jackson, who had two points in the first half, got the Pirates started out of the break with a 3 and they began to chip away.
The Pirates cut their deficit to as few as seven points twice in the second half, only to have Memphis push its lead. The short-handed Tigers, who had six scholarship players available for the game, were led by Jalen Duren’s 15 points and had five players finish in double figures.
But ECU had its own scorers find the bottom of the net in the final two minutes. The Pirates trailed 70-60 with 2:18 to play, before turning on the jets for a 12-1 run — the largest of the game — to finish the comeback.
Jackson and Suggs each scored 17 points to lead ECU. Alanzo Frink, Tristen Newton and Robinson-White each finished with 11 as five Pirates finished in double figures.
ECU entered the game as the AAC’s top 3-point shooting team, led by league-leader Jackson who went 3-of-6 from the perimeter. The Pirates had to work to find success from deep, and they did by shooting 10-for-25 from 3-point range.
“They knew we could shoot the 3 ball so they were trying to run us off the line and things like that,” said Jackson, who made all of his 3s in the second half. “We had to counter their aggressiveness.”
ECU is now 10-0 at home for the first time since the 1955-56 season.
The Pirates have another chance to extend that mark when they host Central Florida at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.