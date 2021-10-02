The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team returned to competition Friday, nearly 18 months removed from its last collegiate meet, with a season-opening matchup at UNC Asheville.
This year’s roster consists of five returners in Meghan French, Chelsea Marstellar, Anna Otto, Randi Palandro and Kat White joined by 10 newcomers, including six freshmen, added by coach Matt Jabs. ECU reinstated women’s tennis and women’s swimming in January.
“We have a lot of new faces, so it will be fun to see how they react to collegiate competition,” Jabs said in a release. “Friday is just another step in getting ECU swimming and diving back to where it belongs. Things will obviously be a little different with a smaller, rebuilding squad, but I expect our energy, and effort to be at the same level for which we are known. We will be patient and take it one race at a time.”
Basketball in action
Official practices began this week for the East Carolina men’s and women’s basketball teams.
The men, who have Tremont Robinson-White and Ludgy Debaut as the only returnees who played in all of the Pirates’ 19 games last season, held their first official practice Thursday afternoon. The team, which lost Jayden Gardner to Virginia in an offseason transfer, also used the transfer portal to add a few potential key players in Alanzo Frink (South Carolina), Vance Jackson (Arkansas) and Wynston Tabbs (Boston College).
“The COVID shutdowns affected our offense more than our defense last season,” coach Joe Dooley said. “At one point we only had four guys. Hopefully this year we won’t have as many disruptions. (Vance) is going to be able to stretch the defense and Wynston is a career 40 percent shooter. Those guys can do some things, scoring-wise, so that we can play a little bit differently and little bit faster.
“We spent a lot of time shooting during the spring and summer in skill development and I think we got better on the perimeter.”
Schedules released for both teams included the Pirate women signaling Jan. 8 versus UCF in Minges Coliseum as student health and Vidant appreciation day, and women in sports day is the team’s home finale Feb. 27 against South Florida. The men begin their season Nov. 9 in Minges against South Carolina State. Their home American Athletic Conference schedule features consecutive games against Cincinnati (Jan. 30) and Temple (Feb. 2).
Two of the men’s first three league games are at home, beginning Dec. 29 versus Wichita State.
More Pirate Club initiatives
The Pirate Club is bringing back the popular “Pirates Supporting Pirates” initiative with added benefits for businesses. They include participation in the Pirate Perks program, exposure on ECUPirates.com and all Pirate Club social media channels along with discounted group ticket rates. Pirate Perks provides Pirate Club and Student Pirate Club members exclusive discounts from local businesses which affiliated with the Pirate Club.
ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club launched the East Carolina Letterwinners Club on Thursday. Individuals who join, for $100 annually, will receive: Window decal; Discounted tickets to all athletics events; Complimentary admission to Hall of Fame/Letterwinners weekend tailgate; Sport-specific reunion invite; Invitations and special access to ECU’s athletic events; Social and networking opportunities; Stay up to date with ECU Athletics news and events.
Pirate Club assistant director of development Danielle Morrin can be reached at 252-737-4945 or at morrind16@ecu.edu.
A tie at Cincy
East Carolina’s women’s soccer team stopped a five-game losing streak when it tied Cincinnati, 1-1, at Cincy on Thursday night.
Haley McWhirter opened the scoring for the match and the Pirates (4-7-1, 0-2-1 AAC) in the first 13 minutes. Her powerful header found the back of the net after a cross from Alexia Moore. It was the freshman’s team-best third goal of the year.
Carroll leads golfers
ECU senior Stephen Carroll fired a career-tournament low of 208 to finish 2-under-par at the third annual Old Town Club Collegiate Classic held at Old Town Club in Winston-Salem.
Carroll, who finished tied for 26th place, pared seven holes and sank six birdies to card a 1-under 69 in his final round. ECU was last (15th) in the team standings.
“We continue to make a lot of mental mistakes. Stephen’s play was a bright spot in an otherwise dismal performance,” coach Kevin Williams said.