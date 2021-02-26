East Carolina Athletics employees have been plenty busy since Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement Wednesday easing restrictions for fan attendance at sporting events, which for ECU has meant answering phone calls about ticket availability.
The Pirates are planning to welcome back 1,000-plus fans at Clark-LeClair Stadium for baseball games during the coming week, implementing a new system for socially-distanced seating and protocols to be fully ready for Friday's matchup against in-state opponent Appalachian State at 4 p.m. ECU also is aiming to have about 600 students in attendance for a Thursday night basketball game versus UCF in Minges Coliseum, tipping off at 9.
"Our phones in the Pirate Club and in the ticket office have been ringing off the hook, which makes me excited," said ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert on Friday, who added that beer sales will be part of concession sales at baseball games. "It tells me our fans still care and they want to attend our athletic events. We're going to do the best we can to get the most people in. We're going to be right around 1,200 for baseball and we could easily double that if we were allowed. There has been very healthy interest in attending."
Baseball is the only spring sport for which ECU will charge for attendance. Clark-LeClair Stadium has a listed capacity of 5,000. Single-game tickets are not yet available. Season-ticket holders from last year who qualify for attendance should receive an email from ECU about their availability, beginning with the App. State series.
"The executive order specifies that you have to have a seat," Gilbert said. "We're going to land in the 150 range for The Jungle (behind the outfield wall) and will actually be putting some temporary, fold-out seats out there where people will be assigned seats at The Jungle. While we are excited we're getting fans back in our athletic venues, we still do have some COVID restrictions. It won't be as simple as (everybody) come. ... If the executive order is extended or improved in the future, obviously, we will pivot pretty quickly to do that."
Gilbert also clarified fans who are assigned to a seat in the grandstands will need to stay in their seating area to watch the game and not be allowed to enter The Jungle, and vice versa.
ECU football season tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, including pricing of $300 for Pirate Club chairback seating, $240 for Pirate Club lower sideline and $99 for the fan zone. Fans who purchase before March 15 will be eligible for a six-month payment plan.
Gilbert has emphasized in recent ECU Board of Trustees meetings how not being able to sell season tickets has had financial implications on revenue and the athletics budget. He is hoping a spring push for tickets can reverse that trend.
"We anticipate safety protocols being in place for the fall as well, but we're moving forward with selling season tickets in a normal fashion and I really want to try to make up for the lost year we had in regards to season ticket sales," he said. "We sold 10,000 season tickets before the pandemic hit. ... I looked back and we had a record number of 22,830 in 2011. I'm not expecting that many for this coming season, but I do think the last few years we were definitely trending in the right direction."
In basketball, the Pirates are planning to close their regular season with consecutive home games. They host UCF on Thursday night and Cincinnati at 1 p.m. on March 7, then will shift attention toward the American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.
ECU has been paused because of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing, having five straight games postponed since last playing on Feb. 8.
"Right now, all teams from the AAC will attend the tournament, unless there is a COVID issue," Gilbert said. "We'll continue to work through that, but that is the intent at this time."