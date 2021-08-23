Keaton Mitchell looked natural in bouncing to the outside on a run for a first down during the East Carolina football scrimmage Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Possibly more important for the Pirates was a few plays later when a perfectly timed blitz on defense was about to crash down on quarterback Holton Ahlers. It was Mitchell, the smaller of ECU's second-year freshman backfield duo of him and Rahjai Harris at 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds, who stepped up to block the free blitzing player to allow Ahlers to throw a pass.
"With pass blocking you know no high school running back is going to sit there and pass block in high school, so it definitely is a big learning curve for some running backs," Ahlers said later in the afternoon during media day. "But Rahjai and Keaton have really picked it up well. They have devoted their time to getting better at that."
The first play of ECU's preseason-ending scrimmage was a swing pass to Mitchell, who was popped and pushed out of bounds by starting safety Juan Powell. The only offensive touchdown was a pass from Ahlers to Harris.
Pirate coach Mike Houston recently said he would take his running back tandem over any other in the American Athletic Conference.
Harris and Mitchell have voiced rising confidence in themselves and each other. With the opening game against Appalachian State scheduled for next Thursday, the question is can they lead the Pirate offense?
"It's an offense where you want to spread it and have a lot of different receivers involved and different backs involved, but the running back deal is probably a two-headed monster right now," offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. "Keaton and Rahjai are obviously who we are going to ride (in the backfield). ... A lot of things are going to go through them and the beauty of those two young men is they can run the ball, but they can also catch the ball out of the backfield and we try to throw it to them.
"We'll try to spread those carries out between those two, and then I hope we get some wideouts going. I didn't think the wideouts were very good today, and that was the only thing that was probably a little disappointing."
With blocking, specifically, Mitchell said when that is needed of him, it is part of the offensive chemistry and working together.
"You have to protect your quarterback, because that's what the line does for us," he said.
One of the standouts on defense Saturday was safety Teagan Wilk, who was active in serving as a backup to Jireh Wilson, and it included a pick-six interception by Wilk when a deflection floated the ball to him in stride. Also in the secondary, Ja'Quan McMillian held his ground in two incomplete passes during 1-on-1 coverage with outside receiver C.J. Johnson.
Ahlers was the only quarterback to lead a scoring drive, connecting with Harris for a 3-yard touchdown and also one of Ahlers' four possessions ended with a 33-yard Owen Daffer field goal. The only other field goal attempt was a 38-yard miss by Carson Smith.
Behind Mitchell, Harris and Ahlers was a lot of work for QB Mason Garcia (six possessions) and RB Joseph McKay leading the No. 2 offense. McKay's eight carries totaled 35 yards, which tied with Ahlers for the most rushing yards.
But it was the defense that controlled a lot of plays while in heavy pursuit, including on a lost fumble by McKay that was caused by Shawn Dourseau.
"There is no hesitation in the way they play," Houston said of the Pirate defense. "They play fast. You look at the way those linebackers trigger, there is no hesitation when it comes to contact. When you look at the way the safeties tackle and the corners cover, they have confidence in themselves and confidence in the scheme. ... I'm just really excited to see them play, because I think you are going to see a much improved group."