Injured tackles D’Ante Smith and Noah Henderson are not on the depth chart for the East Carolina football offense this week for its game at South Florida.
Smith, a senior expected to be a leader for the Pirates and possible all-American Athletic Conference player, had his streak of 26 straight starts stopped Saturday in the Pirates’ 49-29 loss at Georgia State. GSU led 42-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Pirates dropped to 0-2 and head into the pivotal USF matchup at 4.6 yards per play for the season, compared to 7.0 by opponents.
A bulk of the fallout from ECU’s lopsided loss to Georgia State focused on the inexperienced Pirate offensive line and how the Panthers too often penetrated into the backfield to suffocate running backs and put steady pressure on quarterback Holton Ahlers. An ECU line would ideally start Smith at left tackle and Henderson at right tackle as outside anchors, but Henderson has not been active in either game after playing in 11 (four starts) a year ago as a freshman.
“It’s just the experience factor you miss and D’Ante always has a high motor, so you have that too,” Pirate coach Mike Houston said Tuesday. “I’ll be glad when he’s back and I do expect him back fairly soon, but I don’t know if it will be by the weekend or not. Noah is progressing, but it’s probably still going to be a while. ... We didn’t play well together and that’s the big thing I saw. We had small mistakes that were causing us to get beat, when if you take the right footwork or we work better together on the sort to one side, then you don’t get beat. There is a continuity factor and there is a youth factor.”
Redshirt freshman Nishad Strother, who started the first game at right guard, is slated for the second straight week to play left tackle. Avery Jones, a sophomore who transferred from North Carolina to ECU during the summer, remains as the starting left guard. Veteran center Fernando Frye has been a bright spot, and to the right of him this week will be either Sean Bailey or Trent Holler at guard and Bailey Malovic or N.C. State transfer Justin Chase to start at right tackle.
“Nishad Strother has played three different positions in two weeks,” said Houston, referencing the shifts already from right guard to right tackle and then left tackle by the 6-foot-3, 309-pound former Havelock High School standout.
Ga. State limited ECU running backs Darius Pinnix, Keaton Mitchell, Rahjai Harris and Chase Hayden to 18 total carries for 22 combined yards. Hayden ran seven times for 20 yards, but the newest depth chart released Tuesday did not designate a No. 1 running back.
Ahlers took ownership of the three interceptions he threw to the Panthers. He is 43-of-79 with 451 yards, three touchdowns and four INTs two games into his junior campaign.
“I have to be athletic enough to make plays, even when that happens,” he said after the game of blocking miscues. “I have to make good decisions when I do. It starts with me, and I have to be better.”
The opening half was especially troublesome for the Pirate offense Saturday. ECU had seven offensive possessions in the first half, resulting in four punts, two field goals and an interception. The Pirates trailed 35-13 at the half.