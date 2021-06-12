NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Cam Colmore and Matt Bridges are East Carolina baseball sixth-year seniors who were joined by fellow senior Tyler Smith for their second straight emotional news conference in as many weekends.
The first news conference was after ECU went 3-0 to win the NCAA Greenville Regional last Sunday night. Saturday afternoon's session was after the Pirates lost 4-1 at No. 4 NCAA seed Vanderbilt for a 2-0 sweep by the Commodores that ended No. 13 ECU's season.
Bridges and Colmore are the only ECU players who have won three regional championships.
"I'll say that coming to East Carolina was the best decision of my life and I wouldn't trade it for the world," Bridges said. "Coach (Cliff) Godwin and the team and the program have taught me life lessons I'll never forget. We've won some championships here and we haven't gotten to the promise land yet of where we want to go (to the College World Series), but man, it's coming. I don't know when that is going to be and I always say that all time, but it's coming.
"We are going to knock on that door every time until it happens."
The Pirates finished 44-17 after two hits in Game 2, sparked by Josh Moylan's solo home run that cut it to 2-1 in the seventh inning. They were limited to five total hits -- four singles -- in two days by Vandy's team paced by star starting pitchers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter.
"They are a very good offensive team, which means we had to be extra special on our side," said Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin, who will head back to Omaha, Neb., for the CWS after winning the 2014 and '19 national championships. "It is very difficult sometimes to follow one great pitching performance because of the resistance you are going to find from the other team, and Jack has done that throughout the year. He is as good as it gets.
"All of the coaches I spoke to said (ECU) is very real and would be one of the top teams in the SEC. We just did an outstanding job of pitching."
Leiter and Rocker posted 21 total strikeouts with one run allowed on five hits and six walks in 14.2 innings. Reliever Nick Maldonado complemented by retiring all seven batters he faced in the series, which began Friday with a 2-0 victory by Rocker and the hosts at Hawkins Field.
The only relievers used by the Pirates were Colmore, A.J. Wilson, Bridges and C.J. Mayhue.
Smith, who would have been a candidate to start the if-necessary Game 3, did not pitch.
"I am speechless because these past five years have been the best five years of my life," Smith said. "I would do it all over again if I could. ... I don't have much to say right now. I just love this place so much."
The Commodores led 2-1 going into the top of the ninth, when Enrique Bradfield hit a clutch two-out, RBI double off Colmore for a 3-1 cushion. A bases-loaded walk made it 4-1.
Colmore, who signed with ECU out of South Central High School in 2014, pitched two-thirds of an inning in each game. Bridges threw 2.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in Game 2.
"I'll say shout-out to the coaches and the guys who played before us," Colmore said of how the Pirates performed during his career from 2016-2021. "It's not just me and Matt and Smith, but it's guys like Chris Holba and all those guys and a lot of them who came before us and set the standard for what ECU baseball is. Since then, we never looked back. We always talk about leaving a legacy and leaving a place better than you found it. I think us three have done that."
Juniors Gavin Williams and Connor Norby also could have played their final games as Pirates as the Major League Baseball Draft looms. Williams struck out 13 Commodores on Friday in a battle against Kumar, who produced 7.2 scoreless innings.