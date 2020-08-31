Contact tracing is magnified right now in college football, especially with many games on the horizon, and its importance and impact has been felt locally at N.C. State and East Carolina.
ECU hasn’t practiced since Aug. 19. The Pirates last Thursday announced they postponed their Sept. 12 game against Marshall and had 30 individuals in quarantine or isolation from COVID-19 testing and subsequent contact tracing.
“It is a difficult process in that you are going back and talking to individuals and trying to remember who they had a significant contact with,” Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert said of contact tracing. “I think our student health, athletic trainers and medical staff are doing a good job in managing that, but it is difficult. I mean, it would be hard for me to remember who I’ve been in front of the last two days. ... And as a reminder (and hypothetical example), if I test positive today then I’m out for 10 days, but if I have a close contact, that individual is out for 14 days and is not able to test out. The individual who was in close contact with me, they are out for 14 days and they could be (COVID) negative the entire time.
“Every school is dealing with this. Clearly positives are certainly important, but contact tracing is important as well. Depending on the individual and who they are in front of, it can wipe out a lot of people (from being eligible for athletic participation).”
ECU typically does not practice on Mondays, which is reserved during the fall semester as an academic day and off day from practice. The Pirates could return to a full practice in the coming days, according to a possible timeline by second-year coach Mike Houston.
“Hopefully at some point next week, we can get back on the field and start practicing again, but even when we do, we’re going to have to take it back from where we were when we got paused,” Houston said Thursday. “It’s the reality of the situation we’re in, and as we said back in the summer, situations like this is what’s going to cause games to be postponed or canceled throughout the year. We’re dealing with it right now and I think we’re probably a couple weeks ahead of most of the institutions in the country, as far as we brought our students back early.
“I think you are going to see a lot of this coming in the next few weeks.”
The Wolfpack resumed practice Monday for its first team activity since an Aug. 22 scrimmage. East Carolina held scrimmages Aug. 8 and Aug. 14.
Both teams are set to open their seasons Sept. 26 — NCSU at Virginia Tech and the Pirates versus UCF in Greenville.
This week’s AAC schedule includes SMU at Texas State and Arkansas State at Memphis on Saturday. Navy hosts BYU on Monday night in an ESPN showcase game.
For ECU, the prospect of restarting this week would be a major step toward being able to play a game.
“This pause has set us back, there’s no doubt,” Houston said. “We have to, to a degree, start from scratch whenever we do start back. We were just then starting to get in a little bit of conditioning, and now to have this pause, you’ve lost that and it’s not like you can start back where you left off. You have to start back where the players are conditioning-wise and then build back up from there. The thing that is motivating them still is having a season this fall and representing East Carolina University, playing in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and competing in the American Athletic Conference.”