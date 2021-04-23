East Carolina athletics director Jon Gilbert is not a coach, but he is cognizant of how the popularity of the transfer portal has changed how coaches recruit and interact.
The topics Gilbert discussed with ECU Board of Trustees members Thursday during the Athletics and Advancement Committee meeting included speculation and expectations about how name, image and likeness might work this year as compensation for student-athletes. The conversation centered on how the current climate nationwide has college coaches often “re-recruiting” their players during the offseason.
Gilbert’s insight was more than a week removed from the Pirates losing their best men’s basketball player — Jayden Gardner to Virginia — and also women’s player — Lashonda Monk to Ole Miss — via the transfer portal.
“You will see constant turnover of our rosters,” Gilbert said. “Just to give you an example, and I’ll use men’s basketball that as of two days ago, there were 1,389 men’s basketball players in the portal. ... There are roughly 4,000 Division I men’s basketball scholarships, so not all of these 1,300 student-athletes in the portal are going to find a Division I home. Some will end up going to Division II or Division III or walking on and paying their own way or not playing basketball at all.
“The transfer portal will be a pandemic unto itself, and it is going to be something that all of our coaches are going to have to manage in the future.”
The Pirates annually use the portal for additions, most notably in football and basketball, and Gilbert expects that to continue to be part of roster balance and strategies.
“You have to make sure we are continuing to develop them, both as students and student-athletes of what their sport is, and making sure we are constantly clarifying what their role is on the team and where they fit,” he said. “I think the re-recruitment and development process is going to be big, and then we’re also going to have to look at the portal ourselves to make sure we are getting the best student-athletes we can get when we have student-athletes leave. It doesn’t take more resources, but I do think there is a very strong focus toward the portal, while not discounting high school seniors.”
On name, image and likeness models and rising entrepreneurship opportunities for college athletes, the Pirates’ AD said some states are currently more proactive than others as many schools are waiting and hoping for national legislation to provide more clarity in the coming months.
“Really, the door is wide open to a multitude of activities, and it is going to be a lot to manage,” Gilbert said. “There are a lot of companies that are out there that have created a cottage industry that will be helping departments with that. We have not selected one at this time. ... One of the many issues I continue to be concerned about is the taxation of these things.”
Soccer tourney
This year’s NCAA women’s soccer tournament being held exclusively in North Carolina led to ECU and other schools serving as host sites, even if their team didn’t make the field.
Johnson Stadium, where East Carolina plays soccer and lacrosse, will have first-round games beginning Wednesday at noon with Arizona State versus Siena. The Pirates’ season ended last week with an American Athletic Conference semifinal loss to South Florida, which was sent to Greensboro for NCAA play.
“(The NCAA) asked about our facility being a host, and I felt like it was really important for this institution and athletic department to help this community in any way we can from an economic impact,” Gilbert said. “We will have nine teams traveling from all over the country to play in our facility. We’ll have Memphis, Arizona State, Duke, Siena, Utah Valley, Stony Brook, Ohio State, Santa Clara and Arkansas all here.”