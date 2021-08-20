Editor's note: Minute-to-minute coverage of Meet the Pirates, the East Carolina football scrimmage and ECU media day will be available on reflector.com and social media on Twitter @RonnieW11 and The Daily Reflector Facebook page. More coverage will also be in Tuesday's print edition.
Some of the buzz and excitement during East Carolina football's walkthrough-style practice Friday was a combination of being one day away from a preseason-ending scrimmage with inside of two weeks until the first game of a new season.
The Pirate players practiced without pads Friday. They focused on position group work and details, while mixing in specific special teams segments.
"We look forward to finishing up tomorrow and then getting our legs back and getting ready for Appalachian State," coach Mike Houston said Friday late morning. "We've had I think a very good camp, we just need to have a good preparation and week a half or so before we kick off in Charlotte on Sept. 2. ... I want to get a lot of work with the kicking game, so we're going to do a lot of that stuff early in the scrimmage. Then the thing is we have a roster that is as big as we've ever had, but there's only 72 that are going to go to Charlotte.
"We know, for the most part, who the first 30 or so are. We just have to figure out who the rest are and who's ready to play and who needs maybe a little more time."
ECU remained on schedule for the entirety of its preseason camp with 14 practices and two scrimmages. The consistent schedule aspect is something Houston stressed after the Purple-Gold Spring Game in April, pointing to not wanting any more COVID-19-related pauses.
"The kids did a great job of the vaccination process and set themselves up to be in a good situation right now, but you have 30,000 college students coming back to campus this weekend," he said. "You go to the local stores and my wife said Target doesn't have anything because of all the kids have bought everything out. Everybody is noticing that campus is back, so the hope is between our vaccinations and I've started to really talk to the guys about our safety protocols, even though we are vaccinated, the hope is we can avoid having any issues."
Notable
- The open scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, as part of Meet the Pirates from 9-11 a.m.
- Mason Garcia was a full participant during quarterback drills while having the top part of his right leg wrapped Friday. He and Alex Flinn are the main candidates to begin as ECU's No. 2 signal-caller behind Holton Ahlers.
All of the QBs worked on their pocket presence and rollout throws during a drill early in practice.