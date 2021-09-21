Despite East Carolina's 0-2 record at the time and trailing in the fourth quarter at Marshall, ECU football coach Mike Houston sensed Saturday night his players were plenty confident enough to beat the Thundering Herd.
ECU trailed 38-21 going into the final quarter. Even after two touchdowns and recovering an onside kick, the Pirates were behind 38-35 and needed one more TD drive during the final few minutes to claim their victory. They won 42-38, outscoring Marshall 21-0 in the fourth.
"When we got the ball back right there with 2:25 to go three timeouts (down 38-35), you looked in the huddle and there wasn't doubt," Houston said Tuesday during his weekly news conference and ahead of Saturday's 6 p.m. home matchup versus Charleston Southern (1-1). "There was confidence in the huddle. That goes a long way from the first year when I was sitting in the huddle against Cincinnati and there was hope. I just think that's maturity and that's growth and part of the process with this program and mental toughness and unity and a team mindset supporting each other. That's what I saw the other night on the sideline during that fourth quarter."
Teammates supporting each other was especially true with Myles Berry, who missed some practice time following the death of his father, Harold, but still played against Marshall and was rewarded with an emotional victory. The Greensboro native started and was second on ECU (1-2) with seven tackles, giving the Pirates the same starting linebacker quartet of him, Bruce Bivens, Xavier Smith and Jireh Wilson in all three games.
The Pirates' win was sealed with an interception by Ja'Quan McMillian at the goal line. Berry was on the field for the INT, running over to McMillian as the first teammate to embrace him.
"I just felt all that weight hit me," Berry said Tuesday. "It just left me. It was very emotional for me. The main word is just special. That was a special day, just being able to be with my teammates and get that 'W' was the best."
Berry talked to his mom, Carolyn, on FaceTime before receiving the game ball in the locker room from Houston as part of the postgame celebration.
"I was nervous going into that last minute, just knowing it was all going to come down on us," said Berry, ECU's leading tackler for the season with 19 total stops. "When (McMillian) made that last interception, it was a relief and a great play. I think that was a statement of kind of how my week had been and a statement win. It was a lot. I practiced Tuesday and Wednesday and then my dad passed Wednesday night around 1 a.m. I missed Thursday (practice), just to take a day for myself, but Friday I was back and getting all the corrections and making sure I was fine-tuned on the game plan for Saturday.
"It was a lot. I definitely had to compartmentalize everything."
The next game versus Charleston Southern, from the Football Championship Subdivision, will be the first for the Pirates against the Buccaneers. Houston, however, is 0-3 against them from when he was at The Citadel, including when Charleston Southern won a regular-season matchup and FCS playoff game over Houston and The Citadel in 2015.
"I have some history with them," Houston said. "I got a text from the head coach at The Citadel (Brent Thompson) yesterday. He would like to see us win this game, also."