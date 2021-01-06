East Carolina basketball coach Joe Dooley was right when he said last Saturday his team had not turned the ball over like it did in a 60-56 loss at Tulane that night.
ECU finished with 21 turnovers for only its second game of the season with more than 14. The other was Dec. 7, when the Pirates had 18 and still beat UNC Wilmington, 88-78, in overtime.
The Tulane loss was a rematch from a 68-58 victory by ECU (7-2, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) on Dec. 22, and it served as the Pirates’ most dismal performance in an otherwise promising campaign. Without a midweek game, the turnover margin will be something to watch when ECU hosts South Florida on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Dooley harped in his postgame news conference, which was aired Saturday on the Pirate IMG Network, on ECU’s 21 turnovers compared to Tulane’s 12. The Green Wave also went 20-for-23 from three throw line while East Carolina was 6-of-7.
“You’re still in the game, and I’m amazed we were able to hang around, to tell you the truth,” Dooley said. “At one point, we had more turnovers in the first half than we had shot attempts. That can’t happen, especially on the road.”
Brandon Suggs had five turnovers, followed by four each from Jayden Gardner and J.J. Miles. Point guard Tremont Robinson-White was a bright spot with four assists and two turnovers.
ECU committed 10 giveaways in its season-opening win at Charlotte, then nine against N.C. Wesleyan and 10 versus Radford for the first three wins of the Pirates’ 5-0 start.
Gardner matched his career low of five points and was 1-for-5 from the field in the loss to Tulane (6-2, 1-2). His lone field goal was a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining, which made it 58-56 and was followed by two free throws by the Wave’s Jordan Walker to create the final score.
Keeping the Pirates within striking distance was a 10-for-26 effort from 3-point range, led by Suggs going 4-of-5 and Bitumba Baruti finishing 3-for-6. Suggs scored a team-high 14 points.
“There was nothing different (on Gardner) they didn’t do last time, but we didn’t move the ball like we needed to and our activity level, from A to Z, wasn’t what it needed to be,” Dooley said. “It seemed like we were a little lethargic. Also, when you turn it over 21 times, that’s 21 less times you get to shoot the ball. That was a big problem.”
Baruti and Miles each are 13-for-31 on 3-pointers for the season.
ECU’s game on Dec. 30 at Wichita State was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Pirate program. Tristen Newton, who was scoreless in 24 minutes in the first Tulane matchup and a starter for seven of the first eight contests, was not available to play last weekend.
The Pirates were No. 107 in updated NET rankings Tuesday by the NCAA. USF was No. 118, and Tulane No. 158. Duke (117) and Kentucky (143) were both outside the top 100.
Women’s standings
East Carolina’s 71-58 loss at South Florida on Saturday dropped ECU from a tie for first place to alone in fourth in the AAC women’s standings heading into a full four-game slate of Wednesday league games.
The three teams without an American loss are USF (4-0), UCF (3-0) and Temple (2-0). ECU (5-4, 3-1) hosts Temple today at 6 p.m.
The Bulls were ranked No. 21 when they beat the Pirates. They jumped to 18th this week.
The Pirates have matchups versus UCF on Jan. 13 and Jan. 27, and their rematch against USF in Greenville is set for Jan. 23.
ECU’s final lead Saturday was 37-36 at the 5:24 mark in the third quarter. The visitors were trying for their first win over a ranked team since beating No. 25 USF 65-64 on Feb. 15, 2015.
The Bulls (7-1, 4-0) had a strong end to the third quarter and pulled away thanks to a 24-17 scoring advantage in the fourth. Sierra DaCosta and Lashonda Monk each scored 13 points for the Pirates. USF got an overwhelming 23-point, 21-rebound outing by Bethy Mununga.