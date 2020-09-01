On the same day that UCF reportedly had 10 players opt out of this college football season, including veteran backup quarterback Darriel Mack, the Knights were voted as the favorite in the American Athletic Conference media preseason poll.
East Carolina was picked 10th out of 11 teams. ECU totaled 42 points, one more than South Florida.
UCF received 10 of 20 first-place votes. Cincinnati was in second place, and last year’s AAC champion, Memphis, third.
The full poll, in order, was: UCF (204 points), Cincinnati (201), Memphis (192), SMU (146), Navy (125), Tulane (118), Houston (114), Temple (88), Tulsa (49), East Carolina (42) and South Florida (41). After Connecticut’s exit from the league, the American will not use divisions this year.
ECU finished 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the American last year in coach Mike Houston’s first season, and after a 49-24 season-ending loss to Tulsa. The Pirates also lost 45-20 to USF, which fired coach Charlie Strong and replaced him in December with first-year head coach and former Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.
First-place votes went to UCF (10), Cincinnati (seven), Memphis (two) and Navy (one).
ECU’s first opponent is UCF on Sept. 26 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Associated Press preseason Top 25 had Cincinnati No. 20, and 21st was UCF, which has its opener set for Sept. 19 at Georgia Tech.